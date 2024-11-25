EQS-News: KAOUN International / Key word(s): Conference

Launch of World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Expo & Summit (WAM Morocco) 2025 to Advance the Country's Shift Towards Next-Generation Industries and High-Value Manufacturing



WAM Morocco is organised by KAOUN International, the force behind GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest and most influential tech and AI show KAOUN International ( www.KAOUN-int.com/ ), Organizer of GITEX, Launches WAM Morocco 2025 with Commitment and Unified Support from Morocco's Ministry of Industry and Trade, CGEM, and AMDIE; WAM Morocco 2025 Will Spotlight Advanced Manufacturing, Sustainable Practices, Next-Gen Logistics, and AI Innovation to Accelerate Industrial Growth. The World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Expo & Summit (WAM Morocco) will debut in Casablanca, with unified support to catalyse Morocco's thriving manufacturing economy towards next-generation industries. Endorsed by the Moroccan Ministry of Industry and Trade and in partnership with key partners, namely the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) and the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency (AMDIE), WAM Morocco aims to expand the nation's industrial base, foster new sectors, and drive capacity building for sustainable growth. Taking place from 28-30 October 2025 at the Foire Internationale de Casablanca (FIC), WAM Morocco is organised by KAOUN International, the force behind GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest and most influential tech and AI show, and GITEX Africa in Morocco - the continent's largest tech and start-up event. Morocco's robust manufacturing and logistics base in the automotive and aerospace sectors, boosted by initiatives such as the Fez Smart Factory and $600 million National Port Strategy 2030 ( http://apo-opa.co/4eQs4iG ) , has drawn substantial international investment.

Morocco has become the largest non-European automotive exporter to Europe. In addition, it has a significant presence in the aerospace sector, with exports totalling $2.2 billion and serving major clients such as Boeing and Airbus. Recent advancements in manufacturing and logistics have strengthened Morocco's foundation, positioning the nation in the global spotlight as it prepares to host WAM Morocco successfully.



H.E. Ryad Mezzour, Morocco's Minister of Industry and Trade, expressed his support, stating: "WAM Morocco represents a significant milestone in Morocco's journey to becoming one of the foremost hubs for advanced manufacturing in Africa and the world. Being part of this event highlights our nation's commitment to innovation, economic resilience, and industrial leadership. By bringing together global and local expertise, we are creating an environment where high-tech innovation and sustainable practices can thrive, propelling our country and the continent towards a prosperous, technology-driven future."

The organiser of WAM Morocco and GITEX Africa, Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, added: "WAM Morocco is a strategic and powerful manoeuvre for Morocco, accelerating the country's, and the continent's, prominence in high-tech industries and unlocking unparalleled access to global technological capabilities. This event will create powerful competitive advantages for the Moroccan and African ecosystems. By bringing together the best in innovation, investment, and collaboration, WAM Morocco is set to ignite Africa's next wave of industrial revolution, paving the way for African nations to lead high-speed growth on the global stage."

Event Highlights and Strategic Objectives



WAM Morocco is set to advance and support Morocco's vision of becoming a sustainable, globally competitive manufacturing hub by showcasing cutting-edge manufacturing and next-generation technologies in AI, quantum computing, 3D printing, blockchain, and mixed reality. WAM Morocco shall feature a range of specialised events, including WAP (World Advanced Packing, Printing, and Plastic Technologies), WARM (World Advanced Rubber & Metal Industrial Technologies), and WASIM (World Advanced Sustainable Manufacturing), each dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in their respective fields. Built on Morocco's industrial success, WAM Morocco aims to accelerate its position as a leader in advanced manufacturing by leveraging AI, deep tech, and sustainable practices. The event will foster public-private partnerships, attract foreign investment, and support local capacity-building, creating a lasting economic impact and strengthening Morocco's role as a high-tech, sustainable manufacturing powerhouse in Africa. Chakib Alj, President of the Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), voiced support for the momentum driving Morocco's industrial transformation, emphasising the importance of public-private collaboration: "This gathering is more than an event-it's a vital platform for Moroccan businesses, particularly SMEs, to engage on the world stage, connect with leading international innovators, and form partnerships that will accelerate our industrial progress. By uniting our start-ups and industry leaders with global pioneers, we're laying the groundwork for sustained growth, competitiveness, and economic resilience. We support this significant initiative and look forward to the long-term economic impact it will bring to Morocco and Africa as a whole."

For more information, please visit WAM Morocco's official website. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KAOUN International. Download image 1: https://apo-opa.co/492UMfb

Download image 2: https://apo-opa.co/4hXpzOm

Download image 3: https://apo-opa.co/3Vafq7b About KAOUN International and WAM Morocco:

KAOUN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is at the forefront of organising transformative global events that foster collaboration, innovation, and industry growth. Building on a rich legacy of landmark exhibitions such as GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech and AI event, KAOUN International is also responsible for the Kingdom's most significant food industry events, including the Saudi Food Show and the thriving Saudi Food Manufacturing show. In line with its mission to advance global industry and logistics, KAOUN International presents World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics Expo & Summit (WAM Morocco), Africa's leading industrial and logistics expo. Organised by the team behind the renowned GITEX and GITEX AFRICA events, WAM Morocco reflects Morocco's steadfast commitment to sustainable and inclusive industrial development. This landmark event aims to empower African nations, driving partnerships, investment, and technological advancement that will elevate the continent's global competitiveness and realise the vision for a stronger, interconnected, and innovative industrial economy across Africa.





