Evergreen Podcasts Acquires Rhapsody Voices in Deal to Form Bold New Media Venture

Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Rhapsody Voices (Rhapsody), forming a bold new media venture from two of the most dynamic, independent podcast networks in the industry.

Evergreen Podcasts x Rhapsody Voices Join Forces

Listed Left to Right: Justine Lemanowicz, Dennis Raab, Brigid Coyne, Gerardo Orlando, Michael Jensen, Joan Andrews, Michael DeAloia, David Moss

This acquisition unites the teams, talent, and assets of both companies as part of Evergreen's ever-expanding portfolio of brands, while preserving the distinct voices and high-quality shows for which Rhapsody is known. Evergreen will not be acquiring Rhapsody's individual show IP, allowing creators continued creative control over their critically-acclaimed content.

Founded in 2023 by industry veteran Mike Jensen, Rhapsody Voices quickly carved out its position as a company that delivers "boutique at scale" - a unique, creator-first model aimed at cultivating genuine connections between podcasters, sponsors, and audiences. The Rhapsody catalog includes titles such as Jim Cornette's Experience and Drive-Thru podcasts, Invisible Choir, American Criminal, What Went Wrong, Reel Rejects, and Unsolved Histories.

As part of this transition, Jensen will step into the role of Chief Business Officer at Evergreen, bringing an experienced sales, operations, and marketing team and a legacy of revenue growth success from media giants including podcast leaders in iHeartMedia and Stitcher.

"This is an incredible moment for Rhapsody Voices and I couldn't be more excited to join Evergreen," said Mike Jensen, CEO of Rhapsody Voices and now Chief Business Officer at Evergreen. "The vision of boutique-level service with large-scale impact offers a creator-first approach. We're focused on better outcomes for shows and sponsors interested in building win-win partnerships"

Supported by a capital infusion from Evergreen's family-office investor, Lake Effect Radio, this deal is projected to double monthly downloads and revenue for Evergreen Podcasts. Executives from both companies are actively developing a strategic roadmap that includes additional acquisitions and a shared vision for the future of podcasting.

"With Rhapsody now part of the Evergreen family, we're building something truly unparalleled in podcasting," said Gerardo Orlando, Chief Content Officer at Evergreen. "Together, we're expanding our reach and delivering even more value to clients and audiences. This merger is a significant step in our journey toward shaping the future of independent podcasting."

This procurement of Rhapsody Voices follows Evergreen's recent acquisition of the Converge Podcasts network in March 2024, introducing Rhapsody as the third cornerstone in Evergreen's expansive portfolio of podcast brands. This strategic growth marks Evergreen's commitment to becoming an industry powerhouse by combining creative integrity with a robust, scalable platform.

For press inquiries, contact Samantha Morganti at Evergreen Podcasts.

For sales inquiries, contact Mike Jenson at Rhapsody Voices.

