SupplySide Expert Voices Sandy Almendarez and Jon Benninger Discuss Brand Identity and Event Value on Industry Leading Podcasts PricePlow and Startup CPG

Following the close of SupplySideGlobal, (formerly known as SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America), the premier showcase for the health and nutrition industries, SupplySide portfolio industry leaders share insights on the reimagination of its vision and the role the platform plays in the health and nutrition space.

Sandy Almendarez, VP of Content at Informa Markets, joins hosts Mike Roberto and Ben Kane on the PricePlow podcast (Episode #154) to discuss the recent refocus of SupplySide Global. Elaborating on the opportunity to transform from trade show leader to a dynamic ecosystem with a global presence, the conversation highlights the tools and processes leveraged to define SupplySide's new intentional, holistic direction.

Almendarez outlines the broader mission to connect and educate across the expanding health, wellness and nutrition sectors. On the brand extension, Sandy Almendarez notes that SupplySide fuels businesses "from head to hand" emphasizing that"ingredient, sourcing, claims, sustainable packaging, everything you need to create a product, SupplySide is your doorway to product innovation and development."

Jon Benninger, VP & Market Leader, SupplySide, joins host Daniel Scharff on the Startup CPG podcast, (Episode #158) to focus on SupplySide Global's role in supporting the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, from brands across ingredient sourcing to packaging solutions. In the discussion, Benninger shares insights on how SupplySide enables brands to connect with suppliers and navigate the supply chain, fostering growth and ingenuity through targeted education and strategic networking.

"That is one thing I love about the natural products in the health and nutrition industry, whether it is at the SupplySide or Natural Products Expo West, is that the industry is full of people that want to help," says Jon Benninger on Startup CPG. "It is a mission driven industry, and that runs true through the events. It runs through the brands and the suppliers and everybody involved."

To hear more insights from SupplySide as a resource to the health, nutrition and the CPG industry, listen to Sandy Almendarez on the PricePlow Podcast and Jon Benninger on Startup CPG.

To stay up to date on the latest industry news and insights, follow SupplySide Supplement Journal (formerly known as Natural Products Insider) and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal (previously Food & Beverage Insider).

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global (formerly SupplySide West) and SupplySide Connect New Jersey (formerly SupplySide East) and FOLIO's: Eddie winning publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly three decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Engage with supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

SupplySide PR

SupplySidePR@informa.com

SOURCE: SupplySide

View the original press release on accesswire.com