Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at 10:25 a.m. ET (3:25 p.m. GMT)

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:

Jamie Constantine

Investor Relations

+1 781 873 2402

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302315525.html