Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
25.11.24
20:53 Uhr
27,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,72 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 22:07 Uhr
74 Leser
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at 10:25 a.m. ET (3:25 p.m. GMT)

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. GMT)

The live webcasts may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302315525.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
