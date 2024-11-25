Anzeige
WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 22:10 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024(NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Scotiabank Second Annual Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, December 10, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, December 11, at 6:05 p.m. ET

About nCino
nCino.

CONTACTS
INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
natalia.moose@ncino.com


