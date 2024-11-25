News Media Group, Inc.: Lifestyle Expert Evette Rios Unveils Top Holiday Gift Ideas and Deals in Nationwide Media Tour

Holiday Gift Guide: Gift ideas for the whole family

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, shoppers are gearing up for the holiday season's biggest shopping extravaganza. To help consumers navigate the deals and discover the hottest gifts, News Media Group, Inc. and Lifestyle Expert Evette Rios partnered with top brands for a recently conducted nationwide media tour.

Packed with thoughtful and unique ideas for all ages and interests, like smart home ideas, smartphone savings, ideas for audio and music lovers, and a gift of confidence for teens and young adults suffering from acne. Evette's guide will inspire you to find the perfect presents for your loved ones (and maybe even a little something special for yourself!).

Evette shared on interviews and InTheNews.TV her top picks below.

Featured brands included:

The ecobee Total Security and Savings Bundle. It offers an unbeatable home security solution offering a slew of savings and comfort-maximizing features. Plus, with 24/7 professional monitoring enabled, you're able to save up to $414 annually between energy and home insurance costs. Visit https://www.ecobee.com/en-us/bundles-exclusives/total-security-and-savings-bundle/.

Straight Talk Wireless. This holiday season, get more joy and less stress from Straight Talk with perfect gifts for everyone and savings that last all year long. For a limited time, when you sign up for a Straight Talk Silver Unlimited Plan or higher, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy A15 5G phone, making it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation and unmatched value. Visit www.straighttalk.com.

JBL Tour PRO 3 is designed for seamless convenience across work and play thanks to the earbuds' redesigned smart charging case, Auracast connectivity and JBL Spatial 360 Head Tracking. JBL PartyBox Stage 320 features JBL Pro Sound, high-sensitivity woofers and dual tweeters, and an electrifying light show to bring cheer to every gathering - and will quickly become the hero of every holiday party. Visit JBL.com.

Liquid Oxygen 3-Step Acne System. The safe and effective system includes an Acne Wash with Salicylic Acid, Blackhead Astringent, and Anti-Acne Facial Moisturizer - all infused with Oxygen, and benzoyl peroxide free. Using a proprietary Oxygen Science backed by 9 independent clinical studies, they are proven to kill common acne bacteria on contact and help prevent future blemishes from forming without drying the skin. Visit www.liquidoxygen.com.

