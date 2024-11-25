Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - KP3993 Resources Inc. (TSXV: KPEN.P) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Gravelle as the CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Gravelle replaced Mr. Joe Tai, who has resigned as the CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company but continues to hold his position as a director of the Company.

Mr. Gravelle is a current director of the Company. He has several years of experience in key executive and leadership roles and has a strong financial background. Mr. Gravelle is a retired Partner of PwC LLP and is a Canadian CPA/CA. Mr. Gravelle has served as a director for several publicly listed companies including public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

