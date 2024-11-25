Logo Brands Signs Historic Partnership With Jackson State University

Tennessee-Based Company Will Have Exclusive Rights to Produce a Range of Merchandise, Including Tents, Chairs, Soft-Sided Coolers, and More, for Jackson State University

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Logo Brands, Inc. is thrilled to announce its newest 10-year strategic partnership with Jackson State University, marking the company's first HBCU Strategic Partnership.

Under this agreement, Logo Brands will have exclusive rights to manufacture, produce, and distribute officially licensed Jackson State tents, chairs, tables, soft-sided coolers, stadium seating, throws, and inflatable sports balls to retailers nationwide. Beyond these categories, Logo Brands will continue to offer a diverse range of products, including home textiles, totes, and drinkware for the Tigers.

Maggie McHugh, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, Logo Brands, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership. "Jackson State University boasts a rich history of resilience and a steadfast commitment to excellence. As one of the nation's premier historically Black colleges and universities, JSU is renowned for its impactful research and dedication to community uplift. We are thrilled to partner with the university to offer a diverse range of products that students, faculty, staff, and fans can enjoy for many years to come."

In addition to the Logo Brands e-commerce website, Jackson State licensed products will be available through major retailers such as Sam's, Follett, Walmart, Fanatics, Costco, Hudson News, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Academy.

This partnership with the Jackson State Tigers represents a significant milestone in Logo Brands' strategic partnerships, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting HBCUs.

"Jackson State University values this historic partnership with Logo Brands. I have worked with Maggie for years, and this opportunity to continue growing our brand and expanding the market with quality and story-telling products is very rewarding," says Kamesha Hill, Director, Auxiliary Enterprises. "We look forward to the partnership and the opportunity to continue to share the history of our great institution, Jackson State University."

About Logo Brands: Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 800 colleges and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. The company's extensive product range spans outdoor lifestyle, indoor living, and on-the-go categories, with more than 900 different product lines in its history. Founded as a family business in 2000, Logo Brands began by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee, and now operates its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.