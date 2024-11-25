Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Linda Williams, Managing Partner, Clients, Markets & Growth, EY Canada ("EY"), and Rachel Rodrigues, Partner and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Program Director, along with program winners, alumni, judges, program sponsors and firm executives, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the 30 years of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emhxRsIjR54

Since 1994, EY has recognized more than 3300 finalists and 1450 award winners. The program highlights innovative entrepreneurs who excel in balancing passion, determination, character, and skill to create businesses that tackle complex challenges and contribute to shaping the future with confidence. Together with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network and EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women, EY's trio of entrepreneurship programs support business growth and scaling while fostering an inclusive ecosystem for all.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231345

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange