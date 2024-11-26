Alphinat, Inc.: Alphinat Awarded Contract SSO Platform for an Ontario Municipality

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2024 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA.H:NEX) is pleased to announce being awarded the contract to build of new Customer Identity Access Management Solution based on our SmartProfile - SINGLE SIGN ON (SSO) solution for a GTA area municipality already leveraging SmartGuide technology.

The SmartProfile solution will deliver a user-friendly citizen identity access management solution and comprehensive digital SSO platform that provides easy enrollment to essential municipal services and information. SmartProfile provides our customers with a secure way to authenticate users across different applications using a single username and password.

Built on Alphinat SmartGuide platform the solution can be delivered on-premises or in protected cloud-based environments as per customer requirements. Alphinat state-of-the-art technology will facilitate quick multi-factor authentication across selected devices, information retrieval and intuitive navigation, ensuring a seamless user-centric experience. The SmartGuide platform by Alphinat will serve as the technological foundation for this ambitious project.

In partnering with this municipality, Alphinat demonstrates its commitment to facilitating citizen centric solutions. This collaboration highlights Alphinat technological capabilities and dedication to promoting global understanding and cooperation on our Shared Municipal Services Platform where all our members can benefit from shared efforts to advance the Smart City. The new SSO platform will enhance transparency and accessibility by providing streamlined, comprehensive digital profiles that summarize each end-user's access rights and available information.

"We are honored to again collaborate this municipality and further enhance our Shared Municipal Services Platform to better serve citizens and stakeholders" said Denis Michaud Alphinat Chief Solutions and Security Officer "The combination of SmartProfile and SmartGuide technology is a perfect match for secure digital services access. This project allows us to empower citizens and professionals alike with the information they need for better online service and satisfied end-users." he added.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone and system interoperability issues a thing of the past. We enable people with the vision of how a finished application should look and behave to be a major part of the development process. After all, what better way to ensure favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development.

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https:// www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance constitute "constitute «forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

