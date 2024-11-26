Rheinmetall's remarkable stock market performance continues to impress investors, with shares reaching a new 52-week high of 626.80 EUR, marking an extraordinary year-to-date increase of nearly 120%. The Düsseldorf-based defense company has seen its market value climb to approximately 27 billion euros, underlining its dominant position in the defense sector. This impressive trajectory has been further bolstered by robust quarterly results, with revenue jumping 39.53% to 2.45 billion euros and earnings per share significantly improving from 2.35 EUR to 3.11 EUR.

Analyst Optimism and Future Prospects

Investment analysts have responded positively to Rheinmetall's ambitious medium-term goals and solid growth outlook, prompting several upward revisions in price targets. UBS notably raised its target from 570 to 630 euros, reflecting growing confidence in the company's business development. Looking ahead, analysts project an average price target of 671.38 EUR, with expectations of earnings per share reaching 21.46 EUR in 2024. Shareholders can anticipate increased dividend payments, with projections indicating a rise from the previous year's 5.70 EUR to 7.68 EUR per share.

