Miami, FL - November 26, 2024 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Offshore Broker , launches its Total Protection Package, combining an offshore trust, offshore company, and multi-currency bank account for $12,000 - less than half the cost of traditional providers. With this solution, sophisticated offshore asset protection strategies are now within reach for individuals and businesses previously priced out of the market. The company's strategy challenges the conventional notion that offshore financial solutions are exclusively for the ultra-wealthy. Offshore Broker's model blends extensive industry knowledge with transparent pricing to deliver comprehensive offshore structures at a fraction of traditional costs. Its flagship "Total Protection Package" combines an offshore trust, offshore company, and multi-currency bank account, providing a user-friendly, all-in-one solution for asset protection, estate planning, and wealth management purposes. Typically priced between upwards of $30,000 through traditional providers, this sophisticated package is available for just $12,000. This pricing strategy represents a significant disruption in an industry known for its high barriers to entry, making advanced offshore solutions more accessible than ever. The company's platform allows clients to set up and compare offshore entities online, streamlining a process that historically required multiple in-person meetings, extensive paperwork and multiple intermediaries. Its multi-currency IBAN accounts offer competitive interest rates of up to 3%, allowing clients to manage funds across various currencies while safeguarding their assets from lawsuits and potential creditors. By integrating offshore asset protection structure with practical wealth management tools, Offshore Broker offers a complete solution that is both comprehensive and accessible. This approach ensures clients can protect their wealth across borders, plan their estates, and manage their finances with confidence, privacy and security - without the traditional high costs and complexity. "Our goal is to make asset protection tools more accessible without compromising on quality," states Connor Steens, co-founder of Offshore Broker. "Our platform allows clients to compare and establish offshore structures that suit their unique needs, providing a simplified path to managing and safeguarding their wealth according to their own objectives." As Offshore Broker continues to expand its services, the company remains committed to making offshore financial solutions more accessible to a wider range of clients. With a strong focus on meeting the increasing demand for offshore trusts, companies, and bank accounts, Offshore Broker is well-positioned to lead in this rapidly expanding industry. About Offshore Broker Offshore Broker is a leading provider of offshore asset protection solutions, dedicated to delivering comprehensive wealth management tools at an affordable price. Founded by industry experts Connor Steens and John Evans, the company offers the Total Protection Package, an integrated solution combining an offshore trust, offshore company, and multi-currency bank account. Offshore Broker simplifies complex financial strategies, making them accessible to a broader range of individuals and businesses while upholding the highest standards of quality, security, privacy, and compliance. For more information, visit www.offshorebroker.com. Contact information Brand: Offshore Broker Contact: Connor Steens Email: connor.steens@offshorebroker.com Website: https://offshorebroker.com 26/11/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

