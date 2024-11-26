EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2024 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations



26-Nov-2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR







Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Zurich, 26 November 2024 EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2024 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations EPIC Suisse AG (the "Company" and "EPIC", the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures [1] for the period 1 January 2024 to 30 September 2024 in parallel with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the "Alrov Group"): Fair value of the portfolio as at 30 September 2024 totals CHF 1.591 billion split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1'451 million (31 Dec 2023: CHF 1'441 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 140 million (31 Dec 2023: CHF 94 million)

Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the 9-month period 2024 amounts to CHF 50.5 million (9-months 2023: CHF 50.4 million)

Total bank debt as at 30 September 2024 is CHF 655 million (31 Dec 2023: CHF 610 million)

The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 802 million as at 30 September 2024 (31 Dec 2023: CHF 805 million) Financial calendar Annual Report 2024: 5 March 2025

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025: 28 March 2025 Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Disclaimer This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. [1] In line with the Q3 / 9-month 2024 report published today by EPIC co-founder and indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

