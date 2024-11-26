Anzeige
26.11.2024 07:07 Uhr
Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST): Shaping the Future of Converged Connectivity: Saudi Arabia Hosts the Second Edition of "Connecting the World from the Skies Global Forum"

Finanznachrichten News

Images link

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is proud to announce the second edition of "Connecting the World from the Skies Global Forum 2024". This prestigious event, titled "Shaping the Future of Converged Connectivity", will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 25th and 26th, 2024 to explore the next frontier of connectivity and unlock the full potential of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).

Connecting the World from the Skies Global Forum

The forum aims to bring together leading experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to discuss the latest advancements in NTN and explore their transformative potential. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, the event will drive the development of innovative solutions that address global challenges and enhance connectivity for all.

Key forum themes include Seamless Connectivity for All, Towards WRC-27 & Beyond, D2D and Hybrid Connectivity, NTN, IoT, 5G & 6G Convergence, Space Economies and Emerging Markets, Lunar Connectivity, Security of NTN Networks and Space Sustainability.

"The second edition of the forum marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a future where seamless connectivity is a reality for all. By bringing together global leaders and innovators, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of NTN. This forum will serve as a catalyst for groundbreaking discussions, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge research, ultimately shaping the future of converged connectivity", said Mohammed AlJanoobi, the Deputy Governor of Spectrum at CST.

The first edition of "Connecting the World from the Skies" took place in 2022. Our aim was always to establish this as a regular platform for discussion on global Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) technology and policy development. Given the speed to evolution within the satellite and space sector, we are delighted to now be holding a second event to discuss the progress that has been made and the continued path ahead to realize the potential of NTN connectivity.

Join us in shaping the future

The "Connecting the World from the Skies Global Forum 2024" is an opportunity to explore the limitless possibilities of NTN and contribute to a more connected and sustainable future. We invite you to join us in Riyadh and be part of this remarkable event.

For more information and to register: www.ConnectingFromTheSkies.com

Samer@bold-influence.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566731/CST_Connecting_the_World.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shaping-the-future-of-converged-connectivity--saudi-arabia-hosts-the-second-edition-of-connecting-the-world-from-the-skies-global-forum-302315584.html

