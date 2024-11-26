HGC Global Communications Limited: HGC Advances Shared Vision in Southeast Asia, Achieves Milestone Data Center Interconnect Launch in the Philippines

HONG KONG and MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited ("HGC" or "the Company"), a full-fledged Global Telco and ICT service provider, unveils a new Data Center Interconnect ("DCI") solution which connects eight data centers in the Philippines as part of its overall vision to build digital infrastructure as a shared network philosophy in Southeast Asia ("SEA"). HGC DCI's recently held launch ceremony was graced by the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John E. Uy as the guest of honor alongside international and local telecommunications companies, and corporate leaders.

HGC launched its shared network philosophy model with the initiation of a shared backbone network construction across the Philippines for the Telcos' shared use in 2020. This innovative approach aimed to lower costs and enhance service levels. The groundbreaking digital infrastructure built on Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology, a top international standard for fiber cut protection, ensures a more reliable and uninterrupted connectivity.

The launch of DCI service comes in response to the growing demands for data center-to-data center connectivity from the region into the Philippines, and growing cloud and content hosting to the data centers. The surge is seen by the Company as closely tied to the emerging trend in advanced technologies such as AI and cybersecurity, underscoring the critical importance of their development of digital economy and social advancement in the Philippines. HGC continues steadfast in its dedication to support the Philippines' digital transformation.

A key feature of the DCI service is the establishment of direct data center-to-data center connectivity with no other nodes in-between, resulting in lowest latency and eliminating additional points of failure. HGC Philippines' Premium DCI service offers a fast and reliable express route between data centers, ensuring smooth data transfers with minimal latency. The DCI also continuous the model of shared network infra for telcos to interconnect and lower their cost of investment and enjoy the access for their service portfolio enhancement.

This DCI cluster is poised to connect with HGC DCI clusters in Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand on single connected network and will be expanded to include more Southeast Asian countries to accommodate the latest technology trends. This expansion will significantly bolster digital capabilities in the Philippines to elevate its status as an emerging international network hub.

HGC joins forces with esteemed partners to revolutionize its DCI service. Strategically co-located within the Philippines' major data center alongside Digital Edge, Digital Halo, STT GDC Philippines, Total Information Management, VITRO Inc., this collaboration ensures close proximity to both valued customers and strategic partners, setting the stage for unparalleled connectivity and innovation.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, expresses his optimism for the DCI launch in the Philippines. "We are excited to announce our launch in the Philippines, coinciding with the country's significant digital transformation initiatives. HGC has been dedicated to expanding in SEA, with a strong focus on deepening our presence in the Philippines over the past few years. We are committed to investing in the Philippines, recognizing it as a rapidly growing hub in the global landscape and as demand for stable connectivity increases, driven by a heavy reliance on advanced technology. HGC will enhance our connectivity offerings to strengthen connection between the Philippines and other key regions, such as Hong Kong and Singapore. We will continue to invest in telecommunications infrastructure and advance AI-powered ICT services to boost digital capabilities across various sectors in the Philippines for their digital advancements."

Michael De Castro, First Vice President - In-Country Project Investment of International Business of HGC and President of DWIC, echoes Andrew's positive outlook for this development. "HGC is looking forward to establish a superior DCI service in the Philippines that will cater to the growing need for premium and reliable data center-to-data center connectivity and deliver real time and high-speed traffic in the rapidly digitalizing region. Our service is backed by reputable partners and customers who believe in the strong capability of the group as proven by its international success. We are excited to bring innovative ICT solutions in the Philippines and to strengthen our presence as a key enabler in the country's digital ecosystem".

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 21 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

