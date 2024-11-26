Darty Accelerates its Store Digitalization with VusionGroup Across 216 Stores in France

After successfully partnering with Fnac in 2022, the Fnac Darty group has entrusted VusionGroup with the digitalization of its Darty stores.

November 26, 2024 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced the deployment of its smart labels and digital solutions across 216 Darty stores in France.

Following a successful deployment in over a hundred Fnac stores, VusionGroup's technologies have now been rolled out at Darty stores across France. Nearly 800,000 VusionGroup Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) have been installed in 216 Darty locations, enabling pricing automation and freeing up store staff to focus on their core tasks: advising and supporting customers.

Connected to the VusionCloud platform, these smart labels empower retailers to update all or part of a store or chain's prices across all sales channels in an instant, ensuring simplified and responsive omnichannel management. The manual process of changing paper labels is eliminated, saving time and reducing errors in the displayed pricing and information, as everything is now controlled remotely and automatically. The elimination of paper labels also reduces a store's material use and costs, significantly improving sustainability in-store.

VusionGroup's ESLs also enhance the customer experience by providing accurate and real-time product, price and promotional information, helping customers make more informed purchasing decisions. Customers benefit from a smoother in-store experience by offering a clear and modern presentation of products, with accurate pricing information.



Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA VusionGroup comments: "We are honored to have been selected by Darty to accelerate their in-store technological innovation. At VusionGroup, we understand the group's challenges and opportunities, having supported them for several years now. This partnership is testament to the fact that we offer the best solution to the digitalization challenges of leading market players. This deployment also demonstrates the attractiveness of our solutions for the household appliance sector, which VusionGroup now equips in most major brands across Europe."

Thanks to the deployment of the Cisco Meraki wireless infrastructure, with whom VusionGroup has a technology partnership, Darty can activate its new products and platforms quickly and easily without additional hardware investment, using existing access points. Besides facilitating operational implementation, this helps control the project's carbon footprint, in line with the ESG commitments made by Fnac Darty and VusionGroup.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

