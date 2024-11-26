Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Times Higher Education's Inaugural 'Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025': KIIT Ranked 4th Best in India, 92nd in the World

Finanznachrichten News

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIIT-DU (https://kiit.ac.in/) has secured an impressive 4th position in India in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, which recognizes universities excelling in interdisciplinary scientific research. Notably, only four Indian universities-both private and public-feature among the top 100 universities globally, and KIIT is one of them, ranking 92nd worldwide.

KIIT University

India has a strong representation in the rankings released recently, with 65 universities featuring in it, including seven in the top 100. Notably, Anna University leads among Indian institutions and has secured the 41st position globally.

This recognition underscores KIIT University's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary research and innovation. Among Indian institutions, KIIT stands as one of the top performers, contributing significantly to the nation's presence in the global interdisciplinary science landscape.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, lauded the historic achievement and said: "KIIT's position among interdisciplinary scientific research universities reflects its enormous contribution towards research and development over the decades." Despite being just a 27-year-old institute and a 21-year-old deemed to be university, KIIT has achieved this milestone through the dedicated efforts of its researchers and staff, who have made this possible through their quality research, innovation, and publications. He congratulated the faculty fraternity of KIIT-DU, staff members and the students for the unique achievement.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567408/KIIT_University.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/5048235/KIIT_Logo.jpg

KIIT Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/times-higher-educations-inaugural-interdisciplinary-science-rankings-2025-kiit-ranked-4th-best-in-india-92nd-in-the-world-302316241.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.