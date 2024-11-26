Times Higher Education's Inaugural 'Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025': KIIT Ranked 4th Best in India, 92nd in the World

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIIT-DU (https://kiit.ac.in/) has secured an impressive 4th position in India in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, which recognizes universities excelling in interdisciplinary scientific research. Notably, only four Indian universities-both private and public-feature among the top 100 universities globally, and KIIT is one of them, ranking 92nd worldwide.

India has a strong representation in the rankings released recently, with 65 universities featuring in it, including seven in the top 100. Notably, Anna University leads among Indian institutions and has secured the 41st position globally.

This recognition underscores KIIT University's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary research and innovation. Among Indian institutions, KIIT stands as one of the top performers, contributing significantly to the nation's presence in the global interdisciplinary science landscape.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, lauded the historic achievement and said: "KIIT's position among interdisciplinary scientific research universities reflects its enormous contribution towards research and development over the decades." Despite being just a 27-year-old institute and a 21-year-old deemed to be university, KIIT has achieved this milestone through the dedicated efforts of its researchers and staff, who have made this possible through their quality research, innovation, and publications. He congratulated the faculty fraternity of KIIT-DU, staff members and the students for the unique achievement.

