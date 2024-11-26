Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Group")

Contract Win

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ('ARML') which supplies the award-winning STREAM® software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, has won a contract witha leading international provider of software and logistics services to global markets.

Acuity will supply its STREAM® software platform for GRC to the organisation which is seeking to enhance its systems with a cutting-edge solution geared towards cybersecurity and risk management. The contract is worth c. £250,000 over five years.

Angus Forrest, Executive Chairman, commented; "We are delighted that ARML has secured this contract. This contract win is Acuity's first in a sector that we believe is likely to be subject to be the target for cyber security attack so increasingly needs the solutions which STREAM® offers."

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.