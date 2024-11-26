Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D693 | ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71 | Ticker-Symbol: BJZ0
Frankfurt
25.11.24
15:29 Uhr
0,022 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACUITY RM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 08:07 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract

Finanznachrichten News

Acuity RM Group Plc - Contract

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or the "Group")

Contract Win

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Limited ('ARML') which supplies the award-winning STREAM® software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, has won a contract witha leading international provider of software and logistics services to global markets.

Acuity will supply its STREAM® software platform for GRC to the organisation which is seeking to enhance its systems with a cutting-edge solution geared towards cybersecurity and risk management. The contract is worth c. £250,000 over five years.

Angus Forrest, Executive Chairman, commented; "We are delighted that ARML has secured this contract. This contract win is Acuity's first in a sector that we believe is likely to be subject to be the target for cyber security attack so increasingly needs the solutions which STREAM® offers."

For further information:

Acuity RM Group plc

020 3582 0566

Angus Forrest, Chairman

https://www.acuityrmgroup.com

Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk

Mike Coe / Sarah Mather

020 3829 5000

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

020 7469 0936

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey


Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts


020 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAM®, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.