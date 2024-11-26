Everest Global Plc - Issue of £0.250 million under the Loan Note Instrument

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26

26 November 2024

Everest Global plc

("Company")

Issue of £0.250 million under the Loan Note Instrument

Further to the Company's announcement of 16 August 2024, the directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company will issue a further CLN of £250,000 to SPC under the terms of the Loan Note Instrument. Following the issue of this CLN, SPC holds, in aggregate 13 CLNs with an aggregate value of £3.250 million.

In addition, SPC has advanced an amount of approximately £155,000 (the total investment made in respect of this advance and the above mentioned CLN was HK$4 million which is subject conversion at the prevailing exchange rate) over and above the CLN which will attract the same interest rate as the CLNs (being 6 per cent. per annum) ("Advanced Funds") and, if and when topped up to £250,000, can be converted into a CLN under the Loan Note Instrument.

The Company is pleased to confirm that the funds in relation to the issue of the CLN and the Advanced Funds were received by it on 25 November 2024.

SPC is wholly owned and controlled by Mr Ziwei Peng, Mr Peng is the owner and controller of Golden Nice International Group Limited, which holds a 24.55% interest in the issued share capital of the Company. Given Mr Peng's holding in the Company, the issue of the additional CLN and the Advanced Funds to SPC is a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 7.3 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company is issuing the CLNs to fund the Company's working capital and capital expenditure requirements for the time being and in order to work towards executing its strategy to undertake one or more further acquisitions of businesses (either shares or assets) in the beverage distribution and production sector in the UK and the rest of Europe as set out in its prospectus dated 31 October 2023.

The material terms of the Loan Note Instrument are as set out in the Company's announcement dated 16 August 2024. Defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the Company's announcement dated 16 August 2024.

As at today's date, excluding any accrued interest and the CLN issued to SPC under the Loan Note Instrument set out in this announcement, £3,254,450 of previously issued convertible loan notes remain outstanding pursuant to convertible loan note deeds (all of which are held by Golden Nice International Group Limited, a company wholly owned by Mr Ziwei Peng), further details of which are set out in the table below:

Convertible Loan Note Issue Date of Instrument Number of Convertible Loan Notes outstanding Old Redemption Date/ New Redemption Date Conversion Price £250,000 unsecured convertible loan notes of £0.05 each 1 October 2018 (as amended on 5 October 2020 and on 29 July 2022 and 29 September 2023) £162,500 3,250,000 30 September 2023/ 31 March 2025 £0.05 per Ordinary Share £750,000 unsecured convertible loan notes of £0.05 each 31 March 2021 (as amended on 29 July 2022 and 24 January 2023 and 29 September 2023) £91,950 1,839,000 30 September 2023/ 31 March 2025 £0.05 per Ordinary Share £3,000,000 unsecured convertible loan notes of £0.04 each 15 August 2024 £3,000,000 6 14 August 2027 £0.04 per Ordinary Share Total: £3,254,450 5,089,006

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact: