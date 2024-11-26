Anzeige
WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388
Tradegate
25.11.24
13:52 Uhr
0,655 Euro
+0,015
+2,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5750,63009:18
0,5850,62009:16
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Electronics: The November Energy Efficiency Awareness and How TCL Air Conditioners Help You Save

Finanznachrichten News

JOHANNESBURG, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 /As November emphasizes the importance of energy efficiency, TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and air conditioning technology, highlights its commitment to helping South African households reduce energy use and support environmental sustainability. TCL's innovative air conditioning solutions provide powerful comfort while significantly cutting down on electricity bills, allowing families to embrace energy-saving practices with ease.

TCL's air conditioners are designed with AI Inverter technology, an intelligent system that adapts compressor speed based on room temperature. By fine-tuning power consumption to maintain a stable climate, the AI Inverter reduces energy use by up to 60 percent compared to conventional systems. This approach not only lowers household energy costs but also helps extend the lifespan of the appliance, making TCL a practical and sustainable choice for any home.

TCL encourages consumers to maximize their energy savings through simple steps like regular air filter cleaning. Clogged filters can hinder airflow and force the unit to work harder, raising energy costs. TCL's easy-access filters make it quick and convenient for users to remove, clean, and reinstall them, enhancing cooling efficiency and improving indoor air quality. Following these basic maintenance tips helps families stay comfortable while conserving energy.

Equipped with smart features, TCL air conditioners allow for energy-conscious control at any time. Through Wi-Fi connectivity and the TCL Home app, users can remotely schedule cooling and adjust settings, ensuring their home is pre-cooled before arrival and avoiding unnecessary energy use. TCL's sleep mode feature also automatically adjusts temperature settings overnight, optimizing comfort and savings without manual adjustments. Choosing TCL is an investment in both comfort and sustainability. By integrating energy-saving technology and user-friendly features, TCL makes it easy for families to reduce their energy footprint as we head into the summer season. For more information on TCL's air conditioning solutions and tips for efficient energy use, visit https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/e

Contact Information

Odette Bagley Swart
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
media.sadc@tcl.com
082 3381769

Source: TCL Electronics

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
