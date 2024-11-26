Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
26.11.24
08:07 Uhr
2,055 Euro
-0,065
-3,07 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0352,09510:26
Dow Jones News
26.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
26-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
26 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.100     GBP1.748 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.080     GBP1.734 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.083694    GBP1.739713

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,393,041 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
163       2.100         XDUB      08:17:33      00072561036TRLO0 
7293       2.100         XDUB      08:17:33      00072561037TRLO0 
7447       2.090         XDUB      08:27:15      00072561202TRLO0 
4113       2.090         XDUB      09:47:09      00072562635TRLO0 
4514       2.090         XDUB      09:47:09      00072562636TRLO0 
7236       2.085         XDUB      10:02:31      00072563103TRLO0 
3358       2.085         XDUB      10:02:31      00072563104TRLO0 
3500       2.085         XDUB      10:02:31      00072563105TRLO0 
795       2.085         XDUB      10:02:31      00072563106TRLO0 
8388       2.085         XDUB      10:27:15      00072563536TRLO0 
8429       2.085         XDUB      11:29:26      00072565026TRLO0 
8042       2.085         XDUB      11:29:26      00072565027TRLO0 
7114       2.085         XDUB      13:11:53      00072568364TRLO0 
8172       2.085         XDUB      13:11:53      00072568365TRLO0 
7137       2.085         XDUB      13:51:54      00072569119TRLO0 
7281       2.085         XDUB      13:51:54      00072569120TRLO0 
698       2.085         XDUB      14:34:51      00072570628TRLO0 
8274       2.085         XDUB      14:37:51      00072570744TRLO0 
3500       2.085         XDUB      14:47:51      00072571075TRLO0 
3500       2.085         XDUB      14:47:51      00072571076TRLO0 
363       2.085         XDUB      14:47:51      00072571077TRLO0 
8063       2.080         XDUB      12:22:24      00072566998TRLO0 
8276       2.080         XDUB      13:52:33      00072569159TRLO0 
4580       2.080         XDUB      14:52:28      00072571274TRLO0 
3940       2.080         XDUB      14:52:28      00072571275TRLO0 
3287       2.080         XDUB      14:52:28      00072571276TRLO0 
3824       2.080         XDUB      14:52:28      00072571277TRLO0 
7546       2.080         XDUB      15:14:17      00072572149TRLO0 
964       2.080         XDUB      15:22:37      00072572930TRLO0 
6187       2.080         XDUB      15:22:37      00072572931TRLO0 
837       2.080         XDUB      15:30:47      00072573699TRLO0 
7952       2.080         XDUB      15:30:47      00072573700TRLO0 
7747       2.080         XDUB      15:30:47      00072573701TRLO0 
2393       2.080         XDUB      15:43:51      00072574725TRLO0 
4614       2.080         XDUB      15:43:59      00072574731TRLO0 
7666       2.080         XDUB      15:55:53      00072575497TRLO0 
8094       2.080         XDUB      16:12:22      00072576614TRLO0 
4713       2.080         XDUB      16:20:22      00072577071TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2962       174.80        XLON      08:17:33      00072561038TRLO0 
502       174.00        XLON      08:19:13      00072561066TRLO0 
2775       174.00        XLON      08:19:13      00072561067TRLO0 
3142       174.00        XLON      08:51:47      00072561684TRLO0 
3007       174.40        XLON      09:38:07      00072562513TRLO0 
2909       174.00        XLON      10:02:31      00072563107TRLO0 
995       173.80        XLON      10:07:19      00072563173TRLO0 
2400       173.80        XLON      10:07:19      00072563172TRLO0 
244       173.80        XLON      10:27:15      00072563537TRLO0 
626       174.20        XLON      10:27:15      00072563542TRLO0 
673       174.20        XLON      10:27:15      00072563541TRLO0 
665       174.20        XLON      10:27:15      00072563540TRLO0 
919       174.20        XLON      10:27:15      00072563539TRLO0 
2300       174.20        XLON      10:27:15      00072563538TRLO0 
565       174.00        XLON      11:29:29      00072565031TRLO0 
1900       174.00        XLON      11:29:29      00072565030TRLO0 
389       173.60        XLON      11:41:49      00072565476TRLO0 
1200       173.60        XLON      11:41:49      00072565475TRLO0 
927       173.60        XLON      11:41:49      00072565474TRLO0 
392       173.60        XLON      11:41:49      00072565473TRLO0 
2885       173.80        XLON      12:11:49      00072566650TRLO0 
1356       173.80        XLON      13:02:42      00072568103TRLO0 
63        173.80        XLON      13:11:53      00072568366TRLO0 
3328       173.80        XLON      13:52:33      00072569158TRLO0 
3566       173.80        XLON      13:52:33      00072569157TRLO0 
1864       173.80        XLON      13:52:33      00072569156TRLO0 
1700       173.80        XLON      13:52:33      00072569161TRLO0 
1054       173.80        XLON      13:52:33      00072569160TRLO0 
2952       173.40        XLON      13:52:37      00072569163TRLO0 
2953       174.00        XLON      14:33:47      00072570583TRLO0 
380       174.00        XLON      14:40:19      00072570857TRLO0 
514       174.00        XLON      14:48:57      00072571168TRLO0 
2719       174.00        XLON      14:48:57      00072571167TRLO0 
3006       174.00        XLON      14:48:57      00072571170TRLO0 
3223       174.00        XLON      14:48:57      00072571169TRLO0 
2200       174.00        XLON      14:48:57      00072571171TRLO0 
8        173.80        XLON      14:55:37      00072571360TRLO0 
3        173.80        XLON      14:56:31      00072571371TRLO0 
8        173.80        XLON      14:56:31      00072571372TRLO0 
3461       173.80        XLON      15:01:53      00072571636TRLO0 
2903       173.80        XLON      15:11:53      00072572023TRLO0 
5054       173.80        XLON      15:14:17      00072572152TRLO0 
602       174.20        XLON      15:36:09      00072574195TRLO0 
661       174.20        XLON      15:36:09      00072574194TRLO0 
557       174.20        XLON      15:36:09      00072574193TRLO0 
228       174.20        XLON      15:36:09      00072574192TRLO0 
445       174.20        XLON      15:36:09      00072574191TRLO0 
1615       174.00        XLON      15:38:11      00072574362TRLO0 
1240       174.00        XLON      15:38:11      00072574363TRLO0 
3048       174.20        XLON      15:52:22      00072575229TRLO0 
6048       174.20        XLON      15:52:29      00072575234TRLO0 
911       173.80        XLON      16:07:12      00072576091TRLO0 
2033       174.00        XLON      16:07:12      00072576092TRLO0 
841       174.00        XLON      16:07:12      00072576093TRLO0 
762       173.80        XLON      16:07:14      00072576094TRLO0 
1731       173.80        XLON      16:08:10      00072576197TRLO0 
3442       174.00        XLON      16:09:41      00072576264TRLO0 
1144       174.00        XLON      16:14:27      00072576681TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037917&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
