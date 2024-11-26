Anzeige
NicFree: Nic Free Program Unveils Groundbreaking Approach to Tackling Nicotine Addiction Through Behavioral Techniques and Hypnotherapy

Finanznachrichten News

Innovative program melds psychological insights with financial strategies to help users quit smoking and achieve personal growth.

SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / The Nic Free Program, crafted by certified clinical hypnotherapist Jordan Lally, is redefining the approach to overcoming nicotine addiction by leveraging the surprising synergy between behavioral economics and hypnotherapy. This pioneering program not only aids individuals in quitting smoking but also equips them with tools for long-term personal and financial success.

In today's fast-paced world, overcoming addiction requires more than sheer willpower; it requires a comprehensive strategy that addresses both the mind and the body's needs. The Nic Free Program does just that by integrating the revolutionary "Craving Reset Code" with "The Mental Bank Concept," a unique strategy that reprograms the subconscious mind to align daily actions with overarching life goals.

Jordan Lally comments on the innovative nature of the program: "We understand that quitting smoking is not just about breaking a physical addiction but about transforming one's lifestyle. By applying Dr. John Kappas' Mental Bank Concept, we help participants reframe their approach to success, reprogramming their subconscious to automatically seek out healthier, more prosperous paths."

The Mental Bank Concept treats personal transformation like a financial transaction, where positive behaviors are 'deposited' and negative habits are 'withdrawn,' reinforcing the desired lifestyle changes through a tangible, nightly practice. This method, combined with personalized hypnotherapy sessions, addresses the deep-seated habits and triggers of smoking, making the quitting process more manageable and sustainable.

Key highlights of the Nic Free Program include:

Behavioral Economic Strategies: Participants learn to apply principles of behavioral economics to their recovery, viewing each smoke-free day as an investment in their future health and wealth.

Tailored Hypnotherapy Sessions: These sessions delve into the subconscious to eliminate the psychological dependency on nicotine, supported by Jordan Lally's expertise in clinical hypnotherapy.

Comprehensive Health and Wealth Building: Beyond quitting smoking, the program equips participants with the skills to enhance their financial and personal health, leading to improved overall well-being.

The program has already garnered positive feedback from participants. Jamie, a recent graduate, shared, "The Mental Bank Concept has not only helped me quit smoking but has also put me on a path to personal and financial success. It's a complete game changer."

With an offer price of $2,000, the Nic Free Program promises lasting freedom from nicotine and a healthier, wealthier future. The price includes all sessions, materials, and exclusive bonuses, such as a free course on E&P Sexuality by Dr. John Kappas and additional hypnotherapy sessions tailored to individual needs.

For those ready to transform their lives, not just quit smoking, visit http://www.nicfree.co for more information and to sign up for the NicFree program.

About Jordan Lally:

Jordan Lally is a pioneer in applying psychological principles to addiction recovery. As a certified clinical hypnotherapist with a keen interest in how behavioral economics can influence health behaviors, Jordan has crafted the Nic Free program to offer a holistic approach to overcoming nicotine addiction that promises not only health benefits but also personal and financial growth.

Contact:

Jordan Lally
NicFree Program
Email: Jordan@nicfree.co
Phone: (559) 274-6846
Website: www.nicfree.co

SOURCE: NicFree



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
