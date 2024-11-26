FPR Energy has raised AUD 15 million ($9. 7 million) in seed funding to commercialize its concentrated solar thermal (CST) technology. The system is designed for long-duration energy storage, supporting industrial processes, green fuel production, and dispatchable power generation. From pv magazine Australia Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has teamed with global advisory firm RFC Ambrian and Japanese utility Osaka Gas to launch FPR Energy, a CST technology venture. The new venture plans to commercialize CSIRO's particle-based CST technology, which ...

