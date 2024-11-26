Anzeige
26.11.2024 10:07 Uhr
MGA Entertainment and Tap Tap Tales Launch New App L.O.L. Surprise! Boardwalk Life Featuring L.O.L. Surprise! Tweens

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES and BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), a global leader in toy and entertainment innovation, and Tap Tap Tales, a developer of educational apps for children, announce the launch of their new app, L.O.L. Surprise! Boardwalk Life. In this engaging app, players explore the vibrant Boardwalk City, joining their favorite L.O.L. Surprise! Tweens and Tots in interactive activities.

"The launch of L.O.L. Surprise! Boardwalk Life marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide safe and enriching digital experiences for kids", said Xavier Prats from Tap Tap Tales. This project represents a close collaboration with MGA to bring the world of L.O.L. Surprise! into an app where players express creativity and engage in fun challenges.

In L.O.L. Surprise! Boardwalk Life, children can:

  • Train with Ali Dance at the Skate Park, perfecting skate tricks and dance routines.
  • Design posters for the Skate Festival with Emma Emo.
  • Practice basketball tricks with Hoops Cutie at the beachside court.
  • Follow TikTok-inspired choreography with Fancy Gurl on the Dance Stage.
  • Decorate boardwalk locations in Glitter City with items earned through gameplay.
  • Collect over 40 L.O.L. Surprise! characters and pets while unlocking surprises in mini-games.

Since its debut, L.O.L. Surprise! has captured the hearts of children worldwide. With L.O.L. Surprise! Boardwalk Life, Tap Tap Tales and MGA aim to foster creativity and teamwork within a safe digital environment.

L.O.L. Surprise! Boardwalk Life is now available for download on:

  • Google Play (https://bit.ly/3YBh6ru)
  • Apple Store (https://apple.co/3YOTxLQ)
  • Amazon Store (https://amzn.to/3Cwrnh8)

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. The MGA family includes brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High, Bratz®, and more.

About Tap Tap Tales

Founded in 2014, Tap Tap Tales creates high-quality educational apps featuring beloved characters. With over 30 published apps, Tap Tap Tales is a key player in the development of safe, engaging children's apps.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mga-entertainment-and-tap-tap-tales-launch-new-app-lol-surprise-boardwalk-life-featuring-lol-surprise-tweens-302315626.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
