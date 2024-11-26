Ducker Carlisle Expands Pricing, Strategy & Operations Services to Europe

Paris-Based Team Leverages Firm's Decades of Experience to Help Corporate Clients Grow Profitability

PARIS and BERLIN, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducker Carlisle, a U.S.-based global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its pricing, strategy and operations consulting services to better serve European and global clients from its European headquarters in Paris. Ducker Carlisle's expert pricing analytics, business transformation and supply chain optimization services have helped many of the world's largest companies uncover value creation opportunities, improve profitability and accelerate growth for more than 30 years.

The new European-based pricing services are led by Claude-Henry Pignon, whose background includes more than 11 years with Accenture in Paris with a focus on the automotive aftermarket. The strategy and operations team is led by Eric Francucci, who has been a principal with Ducker Carlisle for seven years and has deep expertise in aftersales topics for leading OEMs.

"We have been providing business consulting services from Europe since 1996, but until now we have relied on colleagues in our U.S. offices to assist with functions such as evaluating clients' pricing practices and market strategy," said Christian Zamet, Ducker Carlisle President of European Operations. "Adding local expertise in these areas will simplify communications, ensure deep knowledge of factors like local market dynamics, and further strengthen the relationships we have with our clients."

Ducker Carlisle serves large clients in the automotive, heavy equipment, building and construction, industrial and materials industries as well as private equity firms' portfolio clients, specializing in businesses with high SKU, channel and customer complexity. The firm's pricing consulting practice alone has helped clients increase incremental margins by 1-3 points, build market share, recoup their investment in as little as one year, and achieve a minimum 10x ROI in compounded multi-year benefits.

In the pricing arena, Ducker Carlisle's end-to-end consulting services begin with competitive pricing studies, market research and elasticity analysis, and base pricing strategy and optimization. The list also includes promotion spend optimization, channel strategy and net price optimization, channel incentive program design, quoting and deal management, customer loyalty program design, and pricing software selection and implementation, covering all aspects of revenue management.

The firm's strategy consulting spans market entry, channel strategy, growth strategy, and product and customer strategy to help clients navigate today's constantly changing marketplaces. A full range of supply chain operations services including diagnostics, operations assessment and improvement implementation, transportation optimization, network strategy and design, inventory management and logistics network design helps increase the efficiency and resiliency of client supply chains.

"In today's market, it's more critical than ever to use every lever available to streamline operations, reduce costs, and achieve sustainable margin growth," said Paul Gurizzian, Ducker Carlisle CEO. "Bringing our pricing, strategy and operations expertise to our Paris office will make it easier for European clients and global organizations with a European presence to leverage our decades of industry-specific experience to meet the business challenges they face every day."

About Ducker Carlisle

Ducker Carlisle is a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm that helps many of the world's largest companies and private equity firms optimize business performance and accelerate growth across complex markets. Founded in 1961 with offices across North America, Europe and Asia, the firm provides a unique continuum of services to deliver custom, industry-centric solutions enabling clients to maximize business results. For more information, visit Ducker Carlisle I Twitter I LinkedIn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ducker-carlisle-expands-pricing-strategy--operations-services-to-europe-302316124.html