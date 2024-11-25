Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7BJ | ISIN: US29251M1062 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EP
Frankfurt
26.11.24
08:05 Uhr
8,250 Euro
-0,050
-0,60 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,65011:20
8,3008,65010:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENANTA
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC8,250-0,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.