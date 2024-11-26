RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) (the "Company") today announced, as required under the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") Listed Company Manual, that it received a notice (the "NYSE Notice") from the NYSE on November 19, 2024 that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") prior to November 18, 2024, the end of the extension period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The NYSE Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NYSE.

On July 19, 2023, the Company disclosed that beginning around mid-2007, the Company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier (the "card product misclassification"). Based on information available as of June 30, 2023, the Company recognized a liability of $365 million that was accounted for as the correction of an error. The Company determined that the revenue impact was not material to the consolidated financial statements of the Company for any of the impacted periods. While it was therefore determined that it was not necessary for the Company to restate any previously issued interim or annual financial statements, the cumulative misstatement was deemed material to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 condensed consolidated financial statements, and therefore the Company determined that adjustment of the full $365 million only through 2023 earnings was not appropriate. Therefore, the $365 million liability (the "Initial Liability") was recorded as of June 30, 2023 with offsetting adjustments to merchant discount and interchange revenue and retained earnings, along with consequential impacts to deferred tax accruals. Comparable corrections were made for all prior periods presented in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and subsequently in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

On February 19, 2024, Discover and Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One") jointly announced that they entered into an agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock transaction (the "Merger").

In the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company disclosed that it had determined to increase its liability to $1.2 billion (the "Liability Increase") through a charge to other expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, to reflect the total amount the Company then expected was probable to be disbursed in relation to the card product misclassification. The Company determined the Liability Increase was appropriate based on its experience through that date with remediation efforts, discussions through the first quarter of 2024 with its regulators, Board of Directors and other stakeholders, the pending Merger, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors during the quarter, and a desire to advance resolution of the matter more quickly to mitigate further risk.

As part of the review of the Company's historical financial statements by the Staff of the SEC (the "Staff") undertaken in connection with the Staff's review of the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed by Capital One in connection with the Merger (and the preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus contained therein) (the "Registration Statement"), the Staff provided comments to the Company relating to the Company's accounting approach for the card product misclassification. The Company has responded to these comments and has engaged in several verbal discussions with the Staff. The Staff has indicated that it disagrees with the Company's application of revenue recognition guidance issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in connection with the Company's recording of the Initial Liability.

The Staff has, however, indicated that it would not object to an approach whereby the Company determined the cumulative revenue error related to the card product misclassification to be the maximum amount agreed to be paid by the Company in restitution in respect of the card product misclassification (excluding interest and legal expenses) (the "Alternative Approach"). This amount is approximately $1,047 million.

On November 25, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee"), acting on the recommendation of management, and after discussion with Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte"), the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, concluded that (i) the Company's audited financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2023 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and (ii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q previously filed with the SEC for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (collectively, the "Prior Periods"), should no longer be relied upon and should be restated to reflect the Alternative Approach. In addition, the Audit Committee concluded that management's report on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 and Deloitte's report on the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2023 as well as Deloitte's report on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.

In order to implement the Alternative Approach in the Restated Financial Statements (as defined below), approximately $600 million of the Liability Increase will be reallocated from being recorded as other expense in the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 to a revenue error correction in prior periods. In addition, $124 million of the Liability Increase representing interest that the Company committed to pay as part of its counterparty restitution plan will also be reallocated from the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Cumulative historical earnings, capital and the aggregate amount of the counterparty restitution liability will not be affected by application of the Alternative Approach. However, separate work being done to validate the remediation methodology with a third-party consultant has resulted in the identification of approximately $60 million of incremental overcharges, which will be reflected in the Restated Financial Statements.

As a result, the Company expects the Restated Financial Statements to reflect the following approximate impacts: as of December 31, 2023, (i) an increase in assets of $190 million, (ii) an increase in accrued expenses and other liabilities of $783 million, and (iii) a decrease in retained earnings of $593 million. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, pre-tax income would be reduced by approximately $190 million to $3,636 million and $77 million to $5,641 million, respectively. For the third quarter of 2024, pre-tax income would decrease by approximately $6 million to $1,282 million while pre-tax income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 would increase by approximately $700 million to $4,462 million (as compared to the pre-tax income reported in the financial information with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 in the exhibits furnished with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 16, 2024).

Amendments to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K/A"), and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q/As" and together with the Form 10-K/A, the "Restated Financial Statements"), are expected to be filed prior to or concurrently with the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 in order to reflect the Alternative Approach and the other modifications described above to the Prior Periods.

The Company is working expeditiously to file the Restated Financial Statements as soon as reasonably practicable. The Company currently expects to complete the filings prior to year-end, however there can be no assurance of the actual timing.

The Company expects that Capital One will file a pre-effective amendment to the Registration Statement promptly following the Company's filing of the Restated Financial Statements, and that as soon as practicable following the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and the mailing of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus contained therein to each company's stockholders, each company will hold its respective special meeting of stockholders for purposes of obtaining the requisite stockholder approvals of the Merger.

