Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681
Xetra
26.11.24
10:38 Uhr
3,996 Euro
-0,011
-0,27 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2024 07:07 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nokia Oyj: Nokia and du conclude successful transport network slicing trial in UAE

Finanznachrichten News

Press Release
Nokia and du conclude successful transport network slicing trial in UAE

  • Nokia network slicing technology will help du tailor segments customized to user needs.
  • The first of its kind in the region, the live transport network slicing deployment will cater to specific requirements for bandwidth, latency, and reliability.

26 November 2024
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Nokia today announced that it has successfully completed a network slicing trial with du, the leading telecom and digital services provider. This trial is the UAE's first live transport slicing deployment which will allow the service provider to operate a variety of network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure.

Network slicing allows operators to flexibly allocate resources for optimal performance and quality within each slice. By leveraging Nokia's cutting-edge slicing technology with the Network Service Platform (NSP), du will deliver a wide range of services such as ultra-reliable low-latency communications for gaming and video streaming to massive machine-type communications that can be used for IoT devices. Ultimately, this approach will lead to improved network utilization and energy savings in the long run.

Moreover, the network slicing will offer enhanced security and privacy, service innovation, improved quality of service, and efficient resource utilization, all of which will contribute towards better monetization opportunities and an edge over the other market players.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: "Nokia's network slicing technology, integrated with the Network Service Platform (NSP), aligns perfectly with our vision of being an AI enabler in line with the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031. This cutting-edge technology empowers du to optimize resource allocation in real-time, based on demand and traffic patterns. It plays a crucial role in our monetization strategies by enhancing network operations and elevating the customer experience. As a company committed to innovation, investing in network slicing is a natural and progressive step for us."

Rima Manna, Vice President of Network Infrastructure Sales, Middle East and Country Director of UAE at Nokia, said: "This partnership with du is an essential step in enabling our customers with technologies that will set them apart in the industry. Network slicing automates the creation, assurance, and optimization of transport slices to facilitate dynamic services with specific requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and reliability. After investing considerable time in building such automated services, we are confident that this will significantly benefit not only du, but also all its end users."

In addition to creating better, more customized solutions for different users, efficiently managing network infrastructure reduces overall energy consumption leading to a smaller carbon footprint.

Resources and additional information
Product page: Nokia NSP

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Nokia Communications, Middle East & Africa
Email: cordia.so@nokia.com

Nokia Press Office
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

