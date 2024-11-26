Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024

WKN: A0D84W | ISIN: PHY806761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 10:31 Uhr
97 Leser
SM Investments Corporation: SM Investments Receives Dual Accolades for Corporate Excellence and Sustainability

Finanznachrichten News

PASAY CITY, PHILIPPINES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments) was recently recognized at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards 2024 (ACES), earning the titles of Asia's Most Influential Companies and Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia.


"We are grateful for the recognition and are inspired to continue to work even harder to grow responsibly and sustainably with the communities that we serve," said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments.

The ACES Council praised SM Investments for its comprehensive approach to sustainability, which is embedded in all aspects of its operations. They noted, "Their influence extends beyond business operations, as they set benchmarks for sustainability in the Philippines and across Asia. By building integrated communities, fostering partnerships with MSMEs, and prioritizing corporate governance, SM Investments exemplifies leadership that positively impacts not just its stakeholders, but the broader socio-economic landscape."

The council also highlighted SM Investments' commitment to renewable energy and its focus on diversity and inclusion within its workforce. The company operates the Philippine Geothermal Production Company, which runs geothermal fields in Tiwi, Albay, and Makban, Quezon, while exploring additional sources across six provinces.

With a workforce exceeding 130,000, SM Investments is notable for its gender diversity, with 63% of its employees being women, and 58% of leadership roles filled by women.

Established in 2014, the ACES Awards aim to showcase the achievements of Asian companies to the global business community, supported by a council of experts in academia, sustainability, and public policy.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880730/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sm-investments-receives-dual-accolades-for-corporate-excellence-and-sustainability-302316340.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
