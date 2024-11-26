Anzeige
26.11.2024
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íþaka fasteignir ehf. - Bonds (ITHAKA 300834) admitted to trading on November 27, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Íþaka fasteignir  
                               ehf.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                        4506132580     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                           636700JUFL9E1XND6C97
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     ITHAKA 300834    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036655    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                        D-B-F-S-F-R     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                       ITHAKA FASTEIGN/4.17
                               BD 20340830    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                   7.000.000.000    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time               3.500.000.000 kr.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000 kr.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    See prospectus   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other               See prospectus   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                       30.8.2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date             30.9.2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments              120         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                  12         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                      30.8.2034      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                      4,17%        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other            NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                         NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                  30 / 360      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other             NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                   30.08.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date               30.09.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                    12         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments             120         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                      CPI         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                    63310333      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                     30.08.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           N/A         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      November 21, 2024  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    November 21, 2024  
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading              November 27, 2024  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                      ITHAKA_300834    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
