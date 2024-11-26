NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íþaka fasteignir ehf. - Bonds (ITHAKA 300834) admitted to trading on November 27, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Íþaka fasteignir ehf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 4506132580 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 636700JUFL9E1XND6C97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ITHAKA 300834 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036655 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ITHAKA FASTEIGN/4.17 BD 20340830 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 7.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 3.500.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type See prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other See prospectus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 30.8.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 30.9.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 30.8.2034 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 4,17% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30 / 360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date 30.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date 30.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 120 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote Remaining nominal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value 63310333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date 30.08.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading November 21, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to November 21, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading November 27, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID ITHAKA_300834 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------