A research team in China improved the efficiency and stability of an inverted perovskite cell using a co-adsorbed approach to incorporate self-assembled monolayers at the hole transport layer. Researchers in China have developed an inverted perovskite solar cell based on a hole transport layer (HTL) with a self-assembled monolayer (SAM) aimed at reducing passivating defects and increasing efficiency. Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", in which hole-selective contact p is at the bottom of intrinsic perovskite layer i with electron transport layer n at the top. Conventional ...

