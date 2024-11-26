Korean scientists have designed a liquid air energy storage (LAES) technology that reportedly overcomes the major limitation of LAES systems - their relatively low round-trip efficiency. The novel system enhances efficiency by increasing power output through the generation of thermal energy using natural gas as the external fuel during energy release. Researchers at Dongguk University in South Korea have designed a standalone liquid air energy storage (LAES) system that reportedly demonstrates significant improvements in both energy efficiency and economic performance compared to conventional ...

