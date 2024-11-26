atNorth joins Danish Data Center Industry Association

The sustainable data center business reinforces its commitment to advancing Denmark's digital infrastructure as part of its continued investment into the country.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced its joining of the Danish Data Center Association (DDI) as part of its continued investment into the country's data center industry.

The business recently announced the development of its second site in Denmark, DEN02 and its first site, DEN01, is due to be operational by Q2 2025. atNorth has also recently announced the appointment of Jeff Kjeldsen as Operations Director for Denmark?as it aims to deliver large-scale infrastructure operations that demonstrate leading technologies and adhere to stringent industry standards.

The DDI aims to create stakeholder opportunities by promoting sustainability, best practice operations and cross sector collaborations. These are factors that are a core part of atNorth's business ethos and the business is proud to help shape a thriving future for the country.

"The Danish Data Center Industry is expanding rapidly but it is important that we evolve in a sustainable way," says Henrik Hansen, CEO at the Danish Data Center Industry. "We welcome Nordic data center leader, atNorth, as a member of our organization and hope we can capitalize on a shared ethos of technical excellence and environmental protection."

"We are proud to join the Danish Data Center Industry Association," says Jeff Kjeldsen, Operations Director for Denmark at aNorth. "Denmark, alongside its Nordic neighbours boasts ideal conditions for data center development. The country's beneficial climate, excellent connectivity and an abundance of renewable energy has fuelled the rapid expansion of the industry and we are delighted to help guide the process to ensure sustainability and best practice excellence."

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland in and Ballerup, Denmark in early 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark.

