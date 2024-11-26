



TOKYO, Nov 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) is set to take on the upcoming Dakar Rally with a strong six-car team, combining the expertise and talent of both TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing South Africa (TGRSA). Along with TEAM LAND CRUISER TOYOTA AUTO BODY (TLC) and HINO TEAM SUGAWARA, they are ready for the challenge of the 2025 Dakar Rally.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR)This year, for Dakar 2025, the team's approach consists of two distinct components. The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing crew, representing Toyota Motor Europe, features rising stars Lucas Moraes with co-driver Armand Monleon, and Seth Quintero with co-driver Dennis Zenz. This youthful duo embodies TGR's philosophy of nurturing young talent, providing them with unparalleled experience and opportunities to develop in the world of rally-raid.Building on their success in the 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), where Lucas Moraes and Seth Quintero contributed to Toyota's victory in the Manufacturer's Championship, the team heads to the Dakar with a determination to carry the momentum from the W2RC win forward into the new year. As the opening round of the 2025 W2RC season, the Dakar Rally is critical to setting the tone for the championship, making a strong result vital for the team's title aspirations.The 2025 Dakar Rally also marks a strengthened partnership with Repsol, who remains a key sponsor to TGR. This partnership reflects TGR's dedication to sustainable innovation. Repsol demonstrates its expertise in renewable fuels playing a key role in Toyota's multi-path technology strategy. Supporting a future towards carbon neutrality in motorsports. The Repsol brand will be proudly displayed on the TGR cars and team apparel, symbolizing a shared vision for sustainable motorsport that drives forward the pursuit of renewable energy solutions.TOYOTA GAZOO Racing South Africa (TGRSA)TOYOTA GAZOO Racing South Africa (TGRSA) will field a four-car team, including Giniel de Villiers partnered with Dirk von Zitzewitz, Henk Lategan with co-driver Brett Cummings, Guy Botterill with co-driver Dennis Murphy, and Saood Variawa with co-driver Francois Cazalet.Combining the TGR and TGRSA teams brings a comprehensive six-car line-up and forms one of the most versatile and balanced teams to the 2025 Dakar Rally, combining youthful energy with decades of experience in a single outfit.For the full press release, visit https://toyotagazooracing.com/dakar/release/2024/1126-01/.About ToyotaToyota strives to be a strong corporate citizen, engaging with and earning the trust of its stakeholders, and to contribute to the creation of a prosperous society through all its business operations.Our corporate principles form the basis of our initiatives, reflect values that enable action, and drive our mindset.For the latest Toyota-related news and information:https://tinyurl.com/ToyotaPressReleasenewsroom@global.toyotaSource: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.