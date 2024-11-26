Poland's Institute for Renewable Energy (IEO) says that building permits have been issued for nearly 1,500 solar projects totaling over 12. 3 GW. Some of these projects may secure authorization in Poland's upcoming renewables auction, set for December. There are 4,026 solar projects with a combined capacity in excess of 19 GW ready for implementation in Poland, according to the country's IEO. The institute's latest solar database, accurate to November 2024, features projects with issued connection conditions, concluded connection agreements, or with building permits, allowing for inclusion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...