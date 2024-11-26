Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 11:07 Uhr
97 Leser
Locus Robotics Promotes Denis Niezgoda to Chief Commercial Officer of International

Strategic appointment to accelerate international growth, enhance customer engagement, and drive market expansion across EMEA and APAC regions

WILMINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in warehouse automation for supply chain and fulfillment warehouse automation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Denis Niezgoda to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of International. Locus Robotics is poised for the next phase of growth, driven by the increasing demand for versatile, scalable automation solutions in the global supply chain. Niezgoda's promotion underscores the company's focus on delivering advanced, end-to-end warehouse automation solutions through the LocusOne platform, enabling businesses to meet complex operational challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

"Denis's promotion marks an exciting step forward for Locus Robotics as we continue to expand our presence in international markets," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "His leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving success across EMEA and APAC. As we look to the future, Denis's strategic insight and proven ability to align commercial efforts will help us deliver even greater value to our customers and partners worldwide.

In his expanded role, Niezgoda will lead initiatives to capture untapped opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and ensure seamless alignment across all commercial functions. He will focus on reinforcing Locus's position as the go-to provider of adaptable warehouse automation, highlighting the unmatched versatility, scalability, and flexibility of its solutions.

"I'm thrilled to step into this new role during such an exciting time for Locus Robotics," said Denis Niezgoda, Chief Commercial Officer, International. "Our ability to empower businesses with innovative, scalable solutions has set us apart in the industry. I look forward to building on our momentum, driving market expansion, and supporting our customers and partners in navigating the future of warehouse automation."

Locus Robotics has achieved significant milestones in its global growth strategy, including deploying over 15,000 robots across 350+ sites in 20+ countries, enabling businesses to enhance productivity and adapt to evolving market demands. With Niezgoda's leadership, the company is positioned to further extend its reach, innovate with customer-centric solutions, and redefine automation in the supply chain and fulfillment sectors.

For more information about Locus Robotics and its solutions for warehouse automation, please visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About Locus Robotics
Locus Robotics is the global leader in adaptable, scalable AI-powered warehouse automation solutions, transforming fulfillment operations for top brands worldwide. With over 15,000 robots deployed across 350+ sites in 20+ countries, Locus delivers unmatched flexibility and productivity. The LocusOne platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems, offering dynamic scalability through a Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model. Committed to innovation, compliance, and sustainability, Locus's multi-award winning solution empowers businesses to meet today's supply chain challenges while preparing for the future.

Contact: Kary Zate, kzate@locusrobotics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355436/Locus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-promotes-denis-niezgoda-to-chief-commercial-officer-of-international-302314390.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
