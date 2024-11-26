Adventure Box Technology AB: Quarterly Report Third Quarter 2024

THE THIRD QUARTER JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 IN SUMMARY

The group's net sales during the quarter amounted to SEK 138 thousand (SEK 661 thousand).

Loss after tax amounted to SEK -6,864 thousand (SEK -2,623 thousand) or SEK -0.12 (SEK -0.09) per share.

Net cash flow before financial items was SEK -3,013 thousand (SEK -2,177 thousand)

The group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 206 thousand at the end of the quarter. (SEK 3,000 thousand).

The group's equity at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 5,075 thousand (SEK 18,482 thousand).

During the quarter the company has received a bridge financing amounting to SEK 604 thousand.

Share issues during the quarter gave the company SEK 4,889 thousand in increased equity.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Continued development of the game platform KoGaMa with a focus on new social functions, mobile compatibility, and monetization.

The company has initiated proceedings to liquidate the fully owned subsidiary Adventure Box Incentive

AB due to lack of activity

The report is attached to this press release and is available via the following link:https://corp.adventurebox.com/en/investors/financial-reports/



This information is such that Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Information was provided through the below contact persons' publication for publication on 26 November 2024 at 8:32 CET.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:



Michal Bendtsen, CEO

Adventure Box Technology AB

+45 (0)26 355 377

mb@kogama.com

ABOUT ADVENTURE BOX TECHNOLOGY AB



Adventure Box Technology offers KoGaMa, an online game maker platform that offers user-friendly tools for creating and sharing unique gaming experiences. With its innovative Multiplayer editor and thriving user-to-user marketplace, KoGaMa empowers users to collaborate, create, and customize content within a dynamic social metaverse. The company's world-leading streaming technology is patent protected. Founded in Stockholm in 2014, the company now also has staff in Seville, Copenhagen, and Madrid. Adventure Box is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name ADVBOX and ISIN code SE0012955276. Bergs Securities AB with e-mail Rutger.Ahlerup@bergssecurities.se and phone number +46 739 49 62 50 is the company's Certified Adviser.