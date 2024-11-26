A report from Leeward Renewable Energy has investigated battery energy storage system (BESS) fires and other thermal runaway events to try and put them into context. From ESS News Leeward Renewable Energy, a Dallas-based owner of US solar, wind, and battery storage projects, has released a report on BESS hazards to highlight the causes of thermal runaway and fires in lithium-ion batteries and to place them in context. The study, by Thomas Ebel, senior manager of BESS engineering at Leeward, examined potential causes of BESS hazards, the effects of different battery chemistry, and lessons learned ...

