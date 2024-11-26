TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update November 2024
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 26
26 November 2024
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Investor update
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation.
For professional/institutional investors:
https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|Matt Goss
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
|John Magrath
|+44 (0)20 7015 8900
|Alistair Wilson
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
TwentyFour Income Fund - Nov 2024 - Closed-ended conference
© 2024 PR Newswire