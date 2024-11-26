Accsys Technologies had a strong H125 with a return to revenue growth and gross margin exceeding its target of 30%. Adjusted EBITDA improved on the back of better than expected volume growth from the plant in Arnhem. The company has simplified and de-risked the group through the successful start-up of the plant in the United States and the decision to discontinue the project in Hull. After the good start of the year, Accsys increased guidance for the full year, with underlying profitability expected to improve in H2 as Accoya USA continues to ramp up.

