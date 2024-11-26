Anzeige
Form 8.3 - LOYS AG: Learning Technologies Group plc

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Form 8.3 - LOYS AG: Learning Technologies Group plc 

LOYS AG (-) 
Form 8.3 - LOYS AG: Learning Technologies Group plc 
26-Nov-2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FORM 8.3 
 
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY 
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
(a) Full name of discloser:                                   LOYS AG 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
 
 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:     Learning Technologies 
                                                Group plc 
 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify 
identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 
                                                22. November 2024 
 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of 
any other party to the offer?                                  NO 
 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) 

Class of relevant security: 
                                           0.375p ordinary (GB00B4T7HX10) 
 
 
                                           Interests     Short positions 
 
                                           Number   %   Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                   18,316,799 2.31% 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 
 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 
 
                                           18,316,799 2.31% 
 TOTAL:

LOYS AG does not have discretion regarding voting decisions in respect of 18,316,799 shares that are included in the total above.

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options) 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale 
Class of relevant security          Number of securities Price per unit 
 
                Purchase 
0.375p ordinary (GB00B4T7HX10)        1.150.000      0,92 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Product    Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant description                              Number of reference Price per 
security            e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities      unit 
         e.g. CFD   reducing a long/short position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Type 
Class of   Product     Writing,      Number of securities Exercise            Option money 
relevant   description e.g. purchasing,     to which option   price per e.g.     Expiry paid/ received 
security   call option   selling, varying  relates       unit    American,  date  per unit 
                etc.                        European 
                                          etc.

(ii) Exercise 

Class of relevant     Product description Exercising/ exercised 
security                   against           Number of securities Exercise price per unit 
             e.g. call option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) 

Nature of dealing 
Class of relevant security                Details Price per unit (if applicable) 
              e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure 
and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO 
Date of disclosure: 25. November 2024 
          LOYS AG 
Contact name: 
          Alfred Kaiser / Christoph Wessel 
Telephone number*: +49 69 2475444-18

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Learning Technologies Group plc 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   3912005XODFWU1ANHX91 
Sequence No.: 361496 
EQS News ID:  2038617 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2038617&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
