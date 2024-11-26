Anzeige
26.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
Calling All Musicians: Introducing Lutefish Stream, the Ultimate Online Music Collaboration Device

Finanznachrichten News

The LutefishTM Stream is officially on sale.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Today, Lutefish is releasing their highly anticipated online music collaboration device, the Lutefish Stream. The Lutefish online musician community, where you can meet other musicians, post gigs and promote shows has been available in beta form for several months, and can now be paired with the Lutefish Stream, allowing you to jam online, in time with your musician connections.

"Our team consists of musicians who understand the challenges of commuting, moving equipment, finding other musicians, and the hassle and cost of securing rehearsal space," said Patrick Finn, business manager at Lutefish. "We know these factors result in less time and fewer opportunities to actually create music. The Lutefish Stream and Lutefish online community provide a solution that enables people to focus on what truly matters: making music."

The Lutefish Stream leverages 48K audio that allows you to stream music over the internet and play in time, online. With a good internet connection, you will not experience the latency often observed on other platforms up to about 500 miles away. "We have achieved audio latency levels under 30 milliseconds," added Finn. "It is like you're in the same room playing together."

When purchasing the Lutefish Stream, musicians receive the device plus 5GB storage, wired headphones, a USB-C power supply and cable, plus a 15-foot Ethernet cable. You will also receive access to the free online community, where you can search and find like-minded musicians to play with. "We knew it was critical to not only create a comprehensive, easy-to- use device with the highest audio quality, but also to foster a thriving online community where you can find other musicians with the same interests and play more frequently," said Finn.

To celebrate this milestone, Lutefish is offering 20% off the Lutefish Stream through Cyber Monday. Lutefish is also offering 2 free months of subscription service, which will allow an unlimited number of live online jam sessions and up to 5 users per session, all while maintaining the highest audio quality. Upgrading to a premium subscription allows for up to 50 users in select markets.

###

About Lutefish
Lutefish is more than a company - we're a community of musicians driven by a shared passion for creativity, innovation, and the power of music. Based in Minnesota, Lutefish was founded by musicians who saw the gaps in tools and resources that could help musicians connect, create, and make more music.

Our mission is simple yet profound: to empower musicians of all skill levels to play music more often by making collaboration easier and more accessible for everyone. Join us today and get ready to jam. All together now. www.lutefish.com.

Contact:
Whitney Bauer Winkels
507-774-8333
Whitney.Winkels@lutefish.com

SOURCE: Lutefish



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
