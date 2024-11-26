Anzeige
WKN: A3EMCV | ISIN: CA05478A2083 | Ticker-Symbol: TGP
Frankfurt
26.11.24
08:12 Uhr
0,010 Euro
-0,001
-9,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZARGA METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 13:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals - Option Maintenance Payment in Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) has elected to settle its option maintenance payment of $33,500 by the issue of 670,000 common shares (the "Shares") at an issue price of $0.05 with Sabre Gold Mines Corp., pursuant to the terms of the Marg Project Option Agreement announced on January 8, 2024.

The Shares issued are subject to an eighteen-month hold period, in accordance with the terms of the Marg Project Option Agreement.

AZARGA METALS CORP.

Gordon Tainton,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
