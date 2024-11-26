Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, K.B. Industries U.K. Ltd., Completes Major Humber Estuary Project to Support Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, K.B. Industries U.K. Ltd. are delighted to announce the completion of a major project for the Humber Estuary in the United Kingdom. A massive wildlife conservation site and port complex, the Humber Estuary is "the second-largest coastal plain estuary in the UK, and the largest coastal plain estuary on the east coast of Britain." Recently, KBI UK Ltd. installed roughly 30,000 square feet of KBI Flexi®-Pave pathways as part of the Skeffling Managed Realignment Scheme.

This innovative project, partially funded by the Environment Agency, involved constructing a new sea embankment further inland and breaching the old one. KBI Flexi®-Pave was chosen for its sustainability and porosity, mitigating stormwater runoff and soil erosion through groundwater recharge and improving accessibility to new wildlife development. The endorsement of KBI Flexi®-Pave by the British Horse Society as an appropriate surface dressing and 'access for all' pathways suitable for equestrian usage championed the decision to subcontract the pathways to K.B. Industries U.K. Ltd. by JN Bentley Ltd., the environmental engineering and construction firm overseeing the Humber Estuary project.

Paul Craig, Project Manager with JN Bentley Ltd., stated, "The Flexi®-Pave surface is an exceptional product. The team at KBI demonstrated outstanding professionalism throughout the project, delivering work of the highest standard. They were, without a doubt, the best subcontractors we worked with during the entire project." By allowing seawater to flow in, the project aims to create new intertidal habitats that will support a diverse range of wildlife, including rare and endangered bird species.

Over the years, the Humber Estuary has faced increasing habitat loss and degradation due to rising sea levels resulting from climate change. The broader project objective addresses these challenges while enhancing the area's ecological value. With accessible pathways running from car parks, up ramps and along the top of the flood alleviation embankment, the new pathway offers access to all non-motorized users to the bird hides and fantastic views across to the Humber Estuary displaying magnificent flora and fauna to its visitors, many of whom would never been able to experience it.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product KBIFlexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

