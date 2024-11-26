Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - In a powerful show of community and philanthropy, the ALS Super Fund, powered by Charitable Impact and all the National Hockey League (NHL) teams, launches "Courage to Fight: Together We End ALS," a virtual event to raise vital funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research and equitable access to treatment and trials.





This inspiring event, taking place on December 5, is driven by former NHL player and ALS warrior Mark Kirton, who has used his energy and network to raise awareness and financial support to find a cure for the disease since his diagnosis in 2018. The event will be hosted by celebrated broadcaster Ron MacLean and feature a virtual concert by Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo, alongside testimonials from NHL stars, ALS patients, and advocates.

"Mark Kirton is a hero to me. He is fighting not only for his life but for everyone living with ALS," said Kevin Moorhead, Director of Cause Funds at Charitable Impact. "His courage to fight against all odds has inspired everyone around him to step up and join the struggle. This concert is a celebration of that spirit and an invitation for all Canadians to enjoy some music, get inspired, and connect with Mark's growing community, united against ALS."

Mark has rallied the support of NHL teams across North America and other notable Canadians in his mission to end ALS. His message is clear: anyone, regardless of background or means, can make a difference through meaningful giving.

"This is the beauty of the ALS Super Fund - it's not just all about donations and fundraising. It's about patients coming together to have their voices heard to make a difference in the ALS world," said Kirton. "And for donors, you don't have to be an expert to give where the need is greatest because a panel of experts will do that for you and report back on the progress. A huge piece of what makes this type of fundraising unique is the Advisory Council, an all-star team of researchers, clinicians, neurologists, as well as patients and caregivers living with the disease, who meet regularly and are tasked with ensuring that resources are allocated to support finding a cure for ALS across the country."

Charitable Impact plays a key role in supporting Mark Kirton and other Cause Leaders, helping them rally the community and spread hope for ALS patients and their families. The ALS Super Fund makes it easy for Canadians to contribute to the fight against ALS, knowing their donations are guided by a panel of experts focused on creating the greatest impact. By pooling resources into this single fund, donations are strategically allocated to where they can make the most difference, allowing everyone to join the mission to end ALS in a simple, impactful way.

"Working with people like Mark is as fun as it is important," says John Bromley, CEO of Charitable Impact. "There are a lot of Canadians like Mark who care about giving back. What sets Mark apart from so many of us is that he actually acts on what he believes in. Coming alongside Canadians like Mark with our tools and support is what gets us out of bed in the morning. Helping people take action, big or small, to create real change for what they care about most is why we exist. We're here for all Canadians, regardless of what causes or charities they want to support or how much time and money they have to give."

The "Courage to Fight" event will also feature a special appearance by Darryl Sittler and other surprises for hockey fans. It will be streamed live on YouTube, with a recording available for fans to access. Supporters across Canada can participate in the live event to help raise much-needed funds for ALS research and patient care.





ABOUT CHARITABLE IMPACT:

Charitable Impact is an online giving platform that operates as a donor-advised fund. It equips generous Canadians with the tools and support to create the change they seek in the world, regardless of what causes they care about, which charities they choose to support, or how much money they give away. Since 2011, our community of 203,000+ users has donated more than 1.4 billion dollars, with over 14,300 registered charities benefiting from the generosity of people across Canada. Discover how Charitable Impact is helping Canadians create change at charitableimpact.com

ABOUT CAUSE FUNDS:

Charitable Impact's Cause Fund Program seeks to address a common roadblock for donors, not what to give to but where and how to do so effectively for a meaningful impact. By leveraging the wisdom and expertise of Cause Leaders-individuals most familiar with maximizing impact for different causes and geographies-, donors can confidently and effectively support the causes they care about and trust every dollar will achieve its maximum potential. Learn more at charitableimpact.com/cause-funds.

