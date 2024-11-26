Japan has allocated 56. 4 MW of PV capacity in its latest procurement exercise. The lowest bid came in at JPY 7. 5 ($0. 049)/kWh, while the average final price was JPY 8. 17/kWh. Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 56. 4 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's 22nd auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 93 MW of generating capacity. The 23 selected projects range in size from 300 kW to 19. 5 MW. The lowest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...