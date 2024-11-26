Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2024

- Reduced Inventory by Approximately $115 Million, as Compared to Fiscal Second Quarter -

- Updates Fiscal 2025 Modeling Assumptions -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

"Our third quarter results reflect a market cycle that is largely playing out as we anticipated within our domestic Agriculture segment," commented Bryan Knutson, Titan Machinery's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue to face headwinds impacting the broader agricultural equipment sector, we are seeing positive results from our inventory reduction initiatives with a third quarter reduction of approximately $115 million. We remain focused on executing our strategy to accelerate inventory reductions and to achieve targeted inventory levels as we work through next fiscal year. We remain confident that this strategic approach will support our broader goal of enhancing our profitability through the market cycle. In the meantime, our unwavering commitment to our customer care strategy continues to generate meaningful growth in our recurring service business."

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $679.8 million compared to $694.1 million in the third quarter of last year. Equipment revenue was $495.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $521.8 million in the third quarter last year. Parts revenue was $121.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $115.0 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $51.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $44.8 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $12.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the third quarter last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $110.5 million, compared to $138.3 million in the third quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin was 16.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 19.9% in the third quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower equipment margins driven by softer retail demand and the Company's strategy to aggressively manage its equipment inventory down to targeted levels.

Operating expenses were $98.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $92.1 million in the third quarter last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily led by additional operating expenses due to acquisitions during the past year. Operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 14.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 13.3% of revenue in the third quarter last year.

Floorplan interest expense and other interest expense was $14.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year, with the increase primarily due to a higher level of interest-bearing inventory, including the usage of existing floorplan capacity to finance the O'Connors acquisition.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, net income was $1.7 million, with earnings per diluted share of $0.07, compared to net income of $30.2 million, with earnings per diluted share of $1.32, for the third quarter last year.

The Company generated $14.7 million in EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $50.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $482.0 million, compared to $531.4 million in the third quarter last year. The decrease was primarily due to a same-store sales decrease of 10.8%, partially offset by contributions from the acquisition of Scott Supply in January 2024. The revenue decrease resulted from a softening demand for equipment being driven by the decline of net farm income and sustained high interest rates. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.9 million, compared to $35.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $85.3 million, compared to $77.5 million in the third quarter last year, which was due to a same-store sales increase of 10.0%, which benefited from timing of equipment deliveries as compared to the second half of the previous fiscal year. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.9 million, compared to pre-tax income of $4.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Europe Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $62.4 million, compared to $85.2 million in the third quarter last year; which includes a $0.3 million increase in revenue from foreign currency fluctuations. Net of the effect of these foreign currency fluctuations, revenue decreased $23.1 million, or 27.2%. The year-over-year decrease in revenue resulted from the softening of equipment demand, which is being driven by a decrease in global soft commodity prices, sustained high interest rates, and severe drought conditions in Eastern Europe. Pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.2 million, compared to pre-tax income of $5.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Australia Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $50.1 million and pre-tax loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.3 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $23.4 million. Inventories were $1.4 billion as of October 31, 2024, down approximately $115 million as compared to fiscal second quarter inventories of $1.5 billion as of July 31, 2024. This reflects the Company's progress in executing its equipment inventory strategy. Outstanding floorplan payables were $1.0 billion on $1.5 billion total available floorplan and working capital lines of credit as of October 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 billion outstanding floorplan payables as of July 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2024, the Company's net cash used for operating activities was $56.2 million, compared to net cash used for operating activities of $82.1 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2023. The decrease in net cash used for operating activities was primarily driven by lower cash usage for inventory and favorable collection of outstanding receivables, which was mostly offset by a decrease in net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year period. For the first nine months ended October 31, 2024, net cash provided by financing activities was $71.0 million, representing a year over year decrease of $99.3 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a lower amount drawn on non-manufacturing floorplan payables during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Knutson continued, "Although our expectations for our domestic Agriculture and Construction segments remain intact, we are seeing incremental weakening of demand within both our Europe and Australia businesses due in part to unusually dry conditions during the critical growing period which is reducing yields and grower profitability. As a result, we are lowering our revenue assumptions for our international segments and taking into account the corresponding impacts on consolidated earnings per share. Looking ahead, our base assumptions for ongoing equipment margin compression remain unchanged, and consistent with our near-term outlook, we expect this compression will persist throughout the next fiscal year while we actively work to reduce inventory levels."

Fiscal 2025 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2025 modeling assumptions:

Previous Assumptions Current Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture Down 5% - Down 10% Down 5% - Down 10% Construction Down 2.5% - Up 2.5% Down 2.5% - Up 2.5% Europe Down 12% - Down 17% Down 20% - Down 25% Australia $230M - $250M USD $220M - $230M USD Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.36) - $0.14 ($0.61) - ($0.11) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share* $0.00 - $0.50 ($0.25) - $0.25 *Adjusted for an estimated $0.36 impact for the non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures in this release include GAAP financial measures adjusted for a non-cash sale-leaseback financing expense. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented, to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America, Europe and Australia, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The international network includes European stores located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine and Australian stores located in New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria in Southeastern Australia. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "potential," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," "plan," "anticipate," and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, statements regarding the Company's ability to reduce inventory levels and enhance profitability, and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, Europe and Australia segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, inventory availability and consumer demand expectations, and agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company's risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate, and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the O'Connors acquisition and the risk that we have assumed unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the O'Connors acquisition. In addition, risks and uncertainties also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian subsidiary, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company's operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan's business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 23,420 $ 38,066 Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 140,295 153,657 Inventories, net 1,413,088 1,303,030 Prepaid expenses and other 19,896 24,262 Total current assets 1,596,699 1,519,015 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 357,056 298,774 Operating lease assets 37,520 54,699 Deferred income taxes 535 529 Goodwill 63,865 64,105 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 52,074 53,356 Other 1,654 1,783 Total noncurrent assets 512,704 473,246 Total Assets $ 2,109,403 $ 1,992,261 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 44,689 $ 43,846 Floorplan payable 1,048,221 893,846 Current maturities of long-term debt 9,500 13,706 Current operating lease liabilities 8,178 10,751 Deferred revenue 41,979 115,852 Accrued expenses and other 59,460 74,400 Total current liabilities 1,212,027 1,152,401 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 131,134 106,407 Operating lease liabilities 34,814 50,964 Deferred income taxes 19,701 22,607 Other long-term liabilities 43,527 2,240 Total long-term liabilities 229,176 182,218 Stockholders' Equity Common stock - - Additional paid-in-capital 261,011 258,657 Retained earnings 404,075 397,225 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,114 1,760 Total stockholders' equity 668,200 657,642 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,109,403 $ 1,992,261

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Equipment $ 495,147 $ 521,775 $ 1,428,469 $ 1,431,272 Parts 121,086 114,962 339,118 320,077 Service 51,122 44,767 143,468 122,178 Rental and other 12,469 12,611 31,145 32,785 Total Revenue 679,824 694,115 1,942,200 1,906,312 Cost of Revenue Equipment 458,345 454,598 1,292,821 1,237,660 Parts 83,542 78,585 230,932 216,775 Service 17,833 14,393 50,753 41,010 Rental and other 9,610 8,198 23,068 20,549 Total Cost of Revenue 569,330 555,774 1,597,574 1,515,994 Gross Profit 110,494 138,341 344,626 390,318 Operating Expenses 98,773 92,115 293,087 262,182 Impairment of Goodwill - - 531 - Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets 264 - 1,206 - Income from Operations 11,457 46,226 49,802 128,136 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other (expense) income 3,097 (235 ) (4,239 ) 1,129 Floorplan interest expense (9,993 ) (4,045 ) (26,275 ) (7,774 ) Other interest expense (4,286 ) (1,494 ) (10,479 ) (4,008 ) Income Before Income Taxes 275 40,452 8,809 117,483 (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (1,438 ) 10,259 1,959 29,004 Net Income $ 1,713 $ 30,193 $ 6,850 $ 88,479 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.07 $ 1.32 $ 0.30 $ 3.88 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,631 22,517 22,599 22,493

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 6,850 $ 88,479 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,687 22,871 Impairment 1,737 - Sale-leaseback financing expense 11,159 - Other, net 2,429 4,442 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Inventories (114,485 ) (358,837 ) Manufacturer floorplan payable 78,714 274,968 Receivables 12,541 (31,947 ) Other working capital (83,827 ) (82,037 ) Net Cash Used for Operating Activities (56,195 ) (82,061 ) Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (30,798 ) (41,924 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,490 6,451 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (260 ) (27,935 ) Other, net 129 (643 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (29,439 ) (64,051 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 77,990 174,353 Net proceeds/(payments) from long-term debt and finance leases (2,308 ) (2,964 ) Other, net (4,714 ) (1,121 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 70,968 170,268 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 20 1,912 Net Change in Cash (14,646 ) 26,068 Cash at Beginning of Period 38,066 43,913 Cash at End of Period $ 23,420 $ 69,981

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue Agriculture $ 482,022 $ 531,404 (9.3 )% $ 1,353,744 $ 1,423,669 (4.9 )% Construction 85,285 77,508 10.0 % 236,971 232,368 2.0 % Europe 62,382 85,203 (26.8 )% 195,633 250,275 (21.8 )% Australia $ 50,135 $ - n/m $ 155,852 $ - n/m Total $ 679,824 $ 694,115 (2.1 )% $ 1,942,200 $ 1,906,312 1.9 % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Agriculture (1) $ 1,876 $ 35,130 (94.7 )% $ 15,556 $ 92,311 (83.1 )% Construction (2) (941 ) 4,057 (123.2 )% (5,566 ) 13,746 (140.5 )% Europe (1,195 ) 5,146 (123.2 )% (2,115 ) 17,097 (112.4 )% Australia (298 ) - n/m 578 - n/m Segment (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (558 ) 44,333 (101.3 )% 8,453 123,154 (93.1 )% Shared Resources 833 (3,881 ) 121.5 % 356 (5,671 ) 106.3 % Total $ 275 $ 40,452 (99.3 )% $ 8,809 $ 117,483 (92.5 )% (1) Includes accounting impact of a $6.1M one-time, non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. (2) Includes accounting impact of a $5.1M one-time, non-cash, sale-leaseback financing expense in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. *N/M = Not Meaningful