Dienstag, 26.11.2024

WKN: 869020 | ISIN: US5951121038 | Ticker-Symbol: MTE
Tradegate
26.11.24
13:51 Uhr
99,08 Euro
-0,50
-0,50 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 13:13 Uhr
173 Leser



Exyte Receives Micron's Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Supplier Diversity

Finanznachrichten News

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, was presented with the Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in Supplier Diversity at the Micron Supplier Day 2024. The event, held in San Francisco, CA, USA, was attended by top-level management of Micron and its suppliers, including Exyte. This award highlights Exyte's commitment to excellence in quality, innovation, and collaboration with Micron, a global leader in memory and storage solutions.

Exyte has received Micron's Outstanding Supplier Award in Supplier Diversity.

"I am truly grateful and honored to be receiving this award on behalf of Exyte. It is always great to receive such recognition directly from our clients, more so from an industry leader like Micron. I am very proud of our employees involved, that their exceptional hard work and commitment to deliver for Micron are highly appreciated," commented Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, Exyte Group Chairman and CEO, in his award acceptance speech.

The Micron Global Supplier Award is an annual accolade that celebrates outstanding supplier performance across twelve categories. The awards are determined through a comprehensive evaluation process that scores suppliers on various criteria.

Exyte's long-standing collaboration with Micron stretches back for more than a decade. Exyte has fostered a strong cooperation with Micron through major projects in both Asia and the USA.

For over 45 years, Micron's innovative memory solutions have been instrumental to the world's most significant technological advancements. Exyte is privileged to play a role in helping elevate the capabilities of customers such as Micron as Exyte continues with its mission of creating a better future for all, together.

"My heartfelt congratulations to all our team members for winning this award. I am extremely thrilled for them as this win is a remarkable testament to the collective effort and dedication they bring to their work at Micron," lauded Mark Garvey, Exyte Executive Board Member and CEO of Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities. "I would also like to thank Micron for their continuous support and in recognizing the contributions of their suppliers. I look forward to reinforcing Exyte's collaboration with Micron in 2025 and beyond," Garvey added.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of turnkey solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2023, the company generated sales of €7.1 billion with around 9,700 employees worldwide.

Contact

Samy Abdel Aal
Public Relations Manager
Mobile: +49 172 840 33 01
Phone: +49 711 880 44 696
samy.abdelaal@exyte.net

www.exyte.net

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567626/Exyte.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567627/Exyte_1.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/5048559/Exyte_Logo.jpg

Exyte CEO Wolfgang Büchele receives the award from Fran Dillard, Micron's Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer.

Exyte Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exyte-receives-microns-outstanding-supplier-performance-award-in-supplier-diversity-302316477.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
