Dienstag, 26.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A3K1TA | ISIN: CH1160188343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
26.11.24
12:00 Uhr
98,95 Euro
+0,06
+0,06 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
Stegra and Axpo sign 2 TWh electricity deal

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axpo Nordic and Stegra have signed a power purchase agreement for the supply of electricity to Stegra's integrated green hydrogen, green iron and green steel production plant in Boden, northern Sweden.

Under the agreement, Axpo Nordic will supply 2.25 TWh of electricity over three years, starting in 2027, to Stegra's facility in Boden, which is currently under construction. Both parties see this agreement as the beginning of a longer business relationship and an important element of the electricity supply to Stegra's plant, which will produce green hydrogen, green iron and green steel at large scale.

"Axpo is a great example of an innovative player on the electricity market and a good partner for us at Stegra in securing fossil-free electricity for our large-scale production of hydrogen, iron and steel in Boden. The delivery of this power volume is another important building block in our energy portfolio and furthers our purpose to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries," says Arne Österlind, Head of Energy Portfolio at Stegra.

"Our partnership with Stegra further demonstrates Axpo's commitment to facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is especially rewarding for us to work with a company whose business case has the potential to revolutionize the steel industry and reduce its carbon footprint. We hope to continue supporting Stegra, both in Sweden and other countries where it plans to expand," says Axpo Sverige AB Managing Director Tomas Sjöberg.

Axpo Nordic is a subsidiary of the Axpo Group, a leading international energy company headquartered in Switzerland. Operating in the Nordic and Baltic energy markets, the subsidiary has a particular focus on electricity trading, renewable energy solutions, and energy-related services. A pioneer of power purchase agreements in the Nordics, the company secured its first PPA almost 20 years ago. Axpo Nordic currently has 24 TWh of renewable power from wind and solar under management in the region and manages 3.5 GW of renewable power annually.

For more information, contact: Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media Relations, Stegra at press@stegra.com or +46 79 006 03 99

Additional information Axpo Holding AG, Corporate Communications, T 0800 44 11 00 (Switzerland) | T +41 56 200 41 10 (International), (Available 8.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.) medien@axpo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stegra/r/stegra-and-axpo-sign-2-twh-electricity-deal,c4071640

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20623/4071640/3135394.pdf

241113_Stegra and Axpo in electricity agreement for over 2 TWh_edited Axpo_Final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stegra-and-axpo-sign-2-twh-electricity-deal-302316491.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
