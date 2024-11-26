Fresh off the roll: Bento and Too Good To Go Bring Affordable Sushi, Prepared Meals to Canadians In Partnership To Reduce Food Waste

Partnership in +80 locations and five provinces, including 66 grocery kiosks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Bento Inc. Canada's largest sushi chain, and Too Good To Go , the social impact company behind the world's largest marketplace for selling surplus food, are thrilled to announce Canada's first national surplus sushi partnership.

41.7% of total food waste in Canada could be rescued, according to the latest Second Harvest report, an increase from 2019. Bento and Too Good To Go are committed to addressing this issue by making surplus sushi and prepared foods available to consumers at a lower cost.

This collaboration began in August 2022 with a pilot in three retail locations and has since expanded to include corporate stores, franchisees, and commissary kitchens, in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. The initiative is scaling up across grocery kiosks all over Ontario, and plans for even further expansion. To date, more than 26,000 Bento meals have been saved from going to waste, which is the equivalent to more than 70,000 kg of CO2e avoided. Bento's Surprise Bags are extremely popular with consumers, earning an average rating of 4.5/5 and often selling out within a few minutes.

"Expanding Too Good To Go across Bento's stores has been a truly rewarding journey, demonstrating both teams' dedication to reducing food waste," said Andrea Li, Country Director of Too Good To Go Canada."The expansion into grocery store kiosks is a significant milestone, offering more Canadians the chance to save quality food from going to waste. It's amazing to see this partnership grow and continue making an impact," she concluded.

Consumers can expect Bento Surprise Bags to include a variety of fresh sushi packs and prepared foods that are either at their best before date or just one day prior. These often feature popular items like Salmon Sushi Combos, California Rolls, Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowls or Salmon Poke Bowls. Each Surprise Bag is priced between $7.99 and $9.99, offering surplus food with a retail value of $24 to $30.

"Reducing food waste is important to Bento because it aligns with our commitment to sustainability. Food waste contributes to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, and by reducing it, Bento can lower its environmental footprint," said Erica Gale, Senior Vice President, Brand Development at Bento. "Partnering with Too Good To Go gives us an opportunity to introduce our products to new consumers, at favourable prices. Additionally, we've seen a positive boost in employee engagement as our teams take pride in making sure perfectly good food reaches consumers rather than being wasted."

The Too Good To Go app is available for free download in the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go and to find tips and tricks to waste less, follow the TooGoodToGo.can Instagram page.

About Bento Inc.

Since its inception in 1996 in Toronto, Canada, Bento Inc. has emerged as one of North America's premier sushi providers. Our consistent growth is driven by an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, visually stunning products that offer exceptional taste and outstanding value.

Our products are available in grocery stores, universities, colleges, hospital food courts, airports, quick-service restaurants, shopping malls and food courts. With such a widespread presence, we ensure that high-quality, fresh sushi and grab-and-go foods are conveniently accessible wherever you are. In addition, our nine commissaries across North America produce products which serve over 2,500 stores. Cumulatively, we deliver over 35 million sushi servings annually.

With our diverse brands: Bento Sushi, Bento at Home, Bento Express, SnowFox, Dash, and Raku, there is something under the Bento brand for everyone. Our mission is to be the customer's solution for premium, ready to eat food options. For more information, please visit www.bentosushi.com

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a certified B Corp social impact company that connects users with partners to rescue unsold food and stop it from going to waste. With 100 million registered users and 170,000 active partners across 19 countries, Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 350 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent to 945,000 tonnes of CO2e avoided. According to Project Drawdown (2020), reducing food waste is the number one action you can take to help tackle climate change, by limiting the temperature rise to just 2°C by 2100.

For more information see https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-ca/press .

